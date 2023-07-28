NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 28: Global technology brand, HONOR, has officially launched the highly anticipated HONOR Pad X9 in the India market, showcasing its remarkable features and proven technologies. This tablet was specifically designed to elevate the entertainment experience, featuring an impressive 11.5-inch HONOR FullView Display, a six-speaker audio system enhanced with Hi-Res Audio technology, and a generous storage capacity of up to 128GB. The HONOR Pad X9 is also equipped with HONOR RAM Turbo), an HONOR technology that moves a portion of flash memory to RAM, meaning 4GB RAM can be increased to 7GB RAM by moving 3GB from ROM to RAM.

With its array of intelligent features and sleek aesthetics, the HONOR Pad X9 offers a premium blend of entertainment and functionality.

Exceptional features for a truly immersive entertainment

The HONOR Pad X9 is a testament to the possibility of enjoying a theater-like experience from the comfort of your home. It achieves this with its expansive display and impressive resolution of 2000x1200 pixels, which brings lifelike visuals to the screen, capturing every detail with precision. Enhancing the immersive experience further, the HONOR Pad X9 boasts an exceptional screen-to-body ratio of 86%, maximizing the display area and allowing you to perceive even more details on the screen.

The HONOR Pad X9 presents visuals that are as vibrant as you desire, thanks to its impressive display of 1.07 billion colors. It immerses you in the entertainment experience you have always craved. To provide a seamless entertainment journey, the HONOR Pad X9 is equipped with an adjustable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. This feature ensures buttery smooth visuals, eliminating any concerns about lag or blurring that could disrupt your enjoyment whilst you are in the middle of an exciting game or a thrilling movie.

For an even more immersive entertainment experience, the HONOR Pad X9 offers exceptional audio capabilities. With support for HONOR Histen, this tablet delivers vibrant and dynamic 360° sound that elevates any listening experience. Additionally, the HONOR Pad X9 features Vocal Enhancement technology, which intelligently distinguishes human voices, accentuating vocals and providing more accurate sound localization. This enhancement ensures that virtual classes sound clearer and more engaging, making the HONOR Pad X9 an excellent tool for students participating in virtual or hybrid courses.

Equipped with 4GB of memory and a spacious 128GB storage drive, the HONOR Pad X9 enables you to save a vast amount of content at your fingertips, ensuring you have access to it whenever you desire. Providing uninterrupted entertainment, the HONOR Pad X9 is powered by a long-lasting 7250mAh battery, allowing for extended connectivity throughout the day. It supports up to 13 hours of video streaming and 12 hours of music playback, granting you ample time to indulge in your favorite multimedia activities.

The HONOR Pad X9 comes with the latest Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1, offering a variety of updated and personalized features, this cutting-edge operating system provides customers a smarter experience than before.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to announce the launch of the HONOR Pad X9! This remarkable tablet is all about elevating your entertainment experience, and we are excited to bring it to the market in association with Amazon. With its stunning display, immersive audio, and seamless performance, the HONOR Pad X9 is set to become the ultimate companion for all your multimedia adventures. Get ready to witness a new era of entertainment, exclusively available on Amazon!" CP Khandelwal CEO PSAV GLOBAL - an official partner for HONOR in India.

Pricing and Availability

Drawing inspiration from the universe, the HONOR Pad X9 Space Grey will be available via Amazon.in at a Special Launch Price @ INR 14,999/- & comes with a Free HONOR Flip Cover.

Customers can also Pre-Book the HONOR Pad X9 (29 July – 2 Aug) and get it @ INR 14,499/- (An Additional Price Offer of INR 500/- on the Special Launch Price).

Users can pre-order on Amazon (Pre - Order)

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR’s portfolio of innovative, premium, and reliable products enables people to become a better version of themselves.

PSAV GLOBAL TECH PRIVATE LIMITED is an official partner for HONOR in India. It has a widespread network of 8,000+ retailers & 100+ distributors that spans both rural and urban areas across India in the top 100+ cities.

