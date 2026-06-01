Business News | Hooked and Signal at the Cannes Marche Du Film

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 1: Two short films by Indian filmmakers, Hooked and Signal, were screened at the Cannes Marche du Film, the international film market held alongside the 79th Cannes Film Festival in May 2026. Both films explore themes deeply relevant to contemporary life, examining what happens to people when their relationship with technology begins to unravel.

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Hooked -- Directed by Suresh B Pandey, Hooked is not just a film, it's a mirror held up to society. From the moment we wake up till the moment we sleep, our lives revolve around screens. The real world slowly fades away while the digital world takes over our minds.

The short film portrays situations that audiences witness every single day- people crossing roads while staring at screens, friends meeting but barely talking and individuals trapped in a virtual world where digital presence matters more than real existence. The film also addresses a growing concern of modern society: digital dependency.

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Hooked creates an awareness about the importance of balance. Technology should remain a tool in human hands- not become a force that controls human lives.

Hooked is a reminder to pause, look up from the screen and reconnect with the real world before it's too late.

Signal -- Written and directed by Sagi Sree Hari Varma, Signal is a techno-horror short shot entirely on an iPhone in black and white. In a world where Wi-Fi is as vital as oxygen, the signal suddenly flatlines. As the invisible pulse that sustains modern society vanishes, a young girl must navigate a primitive, suffocating disorientation and loss of connection in a world that has simply stopped breathing.

While Hooked explores the silent loss of human connection due to excessive digital dependence, Signal explores the chaos that erupts when that digital connection suddenly vanishes. Both films, though different in style and storytelling, reflect the fragile relationship between humans and technology in modern society.

Together, Hooked and Signal deliver a strong and timely message -- technology should empower human life, not replace it. The films encourage audiences to pause, reflect and reconnect with the real world beyond screens and signals.

The filmmakers now look forward to sharing their work with broader audiences in the months ahead.

Reach out to the Filmmakers:

Hooked- sureshbpandeyfilms@gmail.com

Signal- sshvarma@gmail.com

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