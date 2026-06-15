Business News | Horizon: Pioneering the Future of Elevated Residential Hospitality

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: Most developers built for the market. Mr. Ashish Raheja MD & CEO, Raheja Universal, builds for a lifestyle.

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At the crown of Raheja Imperia-I in Worli, Raheja Universal (Pvt) Ltd. has unveiled Horizon, one of the world's highest residential restobars perched on the 60th floor and Mumbai's first private rooftop social destination that is unlike anything India's residential real estate sector has produced. Horizon is the physical expression of a conviction Ashish Raheja has held for years: that the future of luxury living in India will not be measured in square feet, but in the quality of life those square feet make possible.

To bring Horizon to life, Raheja Universal strategically allocated 20500 sq. ft. of premium space, elevating the overall value proposition of Raheja Imperia.

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In an industry hardwired to view every square foot strictly through the lens of revenue, this wasn't a standard corporate decision, but a statement of intent.

What stands at 600 feet above the Arabian Sea is the result. A restobar that belongs exclusively to the residents of Raheja Imperia, giving the address a dimension of privacy and prestige that no specification sheet can capture.

"With the rise of a new generation of buyers, the definition of luxury has moved beyond the four walls of a residence. It is now defined by the experiences, services, and environments that surround them. Horizon is our answer to that shift. By choosing to anchor a world-class social destination at the crown of Raheja Imperia-I, we have done something the market has not seen before: we have given our residents a private restobar in the sky, one that belongs to them, above the city they live in."

Mr. Ashish Raheja, Managing Director & CEO, Raheja Universal (Pvt) Ltd.

Across decades of building some of Mumbai's most significant residential addresses, from Buckley Court in Colaba in the 1990s to One Altamount Road, Raheja Excelsior, Raheja Legend, Raheja Atlantis, and Raheja Anchorage, etc. the group has consistently understood that a great address is not simply a building. It is a way of living. Horizon is where that understanding meets its highest ambition.

The launch of Horizon also signals a more deliberate shift in how Raheja Universal is thinking about the resident experience across its portfolio. Beyond Horizon, one of India's most elevated residential hospitality experiences, the lifestyle space at Raheja Imperia-I also features Aeon, the infinity sky pool, Luna ,the open-air sky theatre, and Atmosphere, an open-air sky deck. Together, these form the lifestyle destination at Raheja Imperia-I called Vista. The same philosophy is evident across Raheja Universal's new portfolio - from Raheja District, a 60+ acre integrated mixed-use township in Vashi NX (Navi Mumbai), to Raheja Exotica, a 30+ acre development in Versova Island. These are projects conceived not merely as addresses, but as a complete lifestyle ecosystem. Horizon is not a one-time gesture. It is the template.

A Partnership Built for This Moment

Horizon is operated by Aufside Hospitality LLP, a Mumbai-based hospitality platform founded in 2022, with an expanding portfolio of nine outlets across Maharashtra. The choice of Aufside as the operating partner reflects the same precision Raheja Universal applies to every aspect of its developments. This is not a vendor arrangement. It is a collaboration between a developer with a generational view of what a residential address should deliver and an operator that has built its reputation on experience-led hospitality.

"Horizon is a category of its own. What Raheja Universal has built here, a private sky destination embedded within a residential address, is something Indian real estate has not seen before. It changes the conversation about what a luxury home can include, and what a resident can expect from the address they choose."

Pranav Trehan, Founder and CEO, Aufside Hospitality LLP

The Address Raheja Imperia Has Always Been

Raheja Imperia in Worli is built on a rare virgin land parcel in one of Mumbai's most established luxury corridors. 402 apartments spread over 5 acres, averaging only 80 residences per acre. One of the world's tallest residential skybridge connecting both towers. These are not features assembled from a luxury checklist. They are the consequence of a developer who has spent decades asking a question the industry rarely stops to consider: what happens after someone buys the apartment?

Long-term value, in Raheja Universal's view, comes from experience, not inventory. Horizon is where that view becomes something you can stand in, look out from, and understand in a single evening.

About Raheja Universal (Pvt) Ltd.

Raheja Universal (Pvt) Ltd. is one of India's foremost luxury real estate developers with a four-decade legacy across Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Led by Mr. Ashish Raheja, MD & CEO, Raheja Universal , the company has delivered 10 million sq. ft. across 50 plus projects, housing more than 10,000 families across the city's most significant residential addresses. Raheja Universal's portfolio spans Raheja Imperia in Worli, Raheja Exotica on Versova Island, and the Raheja District in Vashi NX, Navi Mumbai.

About Aufside Hospitality LLP

Aufside Hospitality LLP is a Mumbai-based hospitality management company with a portfolio of nine operational outlets across Maharashtra. Founded in 2022, Aufside specialises in experience-led hospitality across luxury rooftop restobars, sports-lifestyle F&B, and community entertainment venues. Aufside is the strategic operations partner for Horizon at Raheja Imperia-I, Worli.

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