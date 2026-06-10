Business News | Horizon Reclaim (India) Limited Announces IPO; Price Band Fixed at Rs 98 - Rs 103 Per Share

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 10: Horizon Reclaim (India) Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of reclaimed rubber derived from used rubber materials such as old tyres, rubber tubes, tread peelings, and industrial scrap, including EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer).

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The Company is hitting the capital markets with a 100% fresh issue IPO of 52,69,200 Equity Shares on BSE SME, aiming to raise ₹54.27 Crore at a price band of ₹98-₹103 per share. The anchor investor date is June 11, 2026, and the issue will be open for public subscription from June 12 to June 16, 2026.

Book Running Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited.

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Issue Structure

- Total Issue Size: Up to 52.69 lakh equity shares (100% fresh issue) - Market Maker Portion: Up to 2.64 lakh equity shares - Anchor Investor Portion: Up to 15.01 lakh equity shares - Net QIB Portion: Up to 10.01 lakh equity shares - Non-Institutional Investors: Not less than 7.51 lakh equity shares - Individual Investors: Not less than 17.52 lakh equity shares

About Horizon ReclaimIncorporated in 2006, Horizon Reclaim (India) Limited is an integrated rubber recycling and manufacturing company engaged in processing recycled rubber waste such as used tyres, tubes, tread peelings, and industrial rubber scrap into reclaimed rubber products. The company operates its manufacturing facility at Bhagwanpur, Haridwar, Uttarakhand (Unit I) and has undertaken expansion through Unit II (Rajkot, Gujarat) and Unit III (Bhagwanpur, Haridwar).

Horizon Reclaim manufactures natural rubber reclaim, synthetic rubber reclaim and crumb rubber, which are used as alternatives to natural and synthetic rubber across industrial and infrastructure applications. The company is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certified and RoHS compliant, focused on quality, environmental management, and occupational health and safety.

- Expansion through Pyrolysis (Waste-to-Energy): The company has undertaken expansion through Unit II at Rajkot, Gujarat, proposed to be engaged in tyre pyrolysis for the production of pyrolysis oil, carbon char, and recovered steel- CPCB Registration & EPR Framework: Registered with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as a Waste Tyre Recycler, enabling participation in India's regulated recycling and extended producer responsibility (EPR) framework.

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