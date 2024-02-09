NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: Learning technology company HMH today announced the expansion of its Pune Center of Excellence. This special occasion underscores HMH's commitment to innovation and creating a workspace that resonates with the organization's engineering and tech teams focus on doing "Work That Matters" - driving successful outcomes for K-12 teachers and students in more than 150 countries.

HMH leaders Peter George, Chief Technology Officer, Amy Metet, Chief Information Officer and five others attended the opening ceremony, adding prestige to this event, which focused on the theme of "Expanding Horizons, Empowering Minds." Leadership presence at the event underscored the importance of the expansion, cementing HMH's commitment to its presence in India.

The Pune Center of Excellence is set to achieve significant growth and reach milestones in the coming years. These include increasing employee numbers and bringing critical roles and shared services to the Center. The revamped physical workspace not only reflects a vibrant and collaborative environment but also signifies HMH's dedication to fostering learning, growth and excellence.

"HMH's Center of Excellence provides the structure and environment for our talented workforce to develop pioneering solutions that create meaningful and transformative results for educators, students, and our organization," said Peter George, Chief Technology Officer at HMH.

"We are thrilled to see HMH's commitment to our team in India, and we look forward to not only building a community but also instilling a culture that encourages constant innovation," said Bhalchandra Namjoshi, Center Head of HMH.

The Center of Excellence will continue to build a specialised team focusing on software development and other crucial areas, enhancing the company's software development capabilities and nurturing a diverse and inclusive community. HMH expresses gratitude to its dedicated team members and looks forward to an exciting future of continued growth, innovation, and success.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K-12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to excellence, HMH brings learning to countless students and teachers transforming lives, supporting communities, and making our society more open.

For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

