Business News | House Of Communication Shines at IMAGEXX Summit and Awards 2026, Reinforcing Communications Excellence Across Sectors

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: House Of Communication, the award-winning public relations and strategic communications division of Mantra & Motion Communications Group, has been recognized at the prestigious IMAGEXX Summit & Awards 2026 for delivering impactful communications campaigns that strengthened brand visibility, stakeholder engagement, and market influence for clients across diverse sectors.

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Organised by Adgully and The PR Post, the IMAGEXX Summit & Awards is among India's leading platforms celebrating excellence in public relations, strategic communications, reputation management, and brand storytelling across industries.

At the Awards, the agency was recognized for the strategic conception and execution of high-impact communications campaigns delivered for Nemetschek India, Surya Roshni, and InvestoXpert Advisors. The campaigns were recognized across the Real Estate & Construction, Consumer Electronics & Durables, and B2B (Business2Business) categories, reflecting the agency's expertise in building powerful narratives and driving meaningful stakeholder engagement across diverse industries.

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Shivam Trivedi, Co-Founder and CEO, House Of Communication, said:

"We are witnessing a period where reputation has become one of the most valuable assets for any organization. In such an environment, communications is no longer an adjunct function but a strategic driver of growth and influence. Our journey has been built on the belief that thoughtful communication has the power to shape industries, create opportunities, and strengthen businesses. This recognition encourages us to continue investing in ideas, talent, and innovation that help our clients stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape."

The recognition underscores House Of Communication's commitment to developing integrated communication strategies that not only strengthen brand visibility but also contribute to broader business objectives. From technology and industrial sectors to consumer brands and real estate, the agency has consistently focused on building credible narratives that resonate with stakeholders and create measurable impact.

Jyoti Awasthi, Co-founder & COO, House Of Communication said,

"These recognitions hold special significance because they represent the collective effort, discipline, and consistency that go into building successful communications programmes across diverse sectors. Each mandate demanded a distinct strategy, meticulous execution, and seamless collaboration between our teams and clients. While the recognition is gratifying, it is equally a reminder of the responsibility we carry in delivering work that creates meaningful business impact. We remain focused on raising the bar through stronger execution, deeper client partnerships, and a relentless pursuit of excellence."

Over the years, House Of Communication has emerged as a trusted communications partner for organizations across real estate, technology, infrastructure, fintech, consumer brands, manufacturing, and emerging business sectors. Through a combination of media relations, thought leadership, reputation management, content strategy, and integrated communications planning, the agency continues to help brands navigate evolving market dynamics while strengthening their reputation, influence, and long-term market positioning..

About House Of Communication

House Of Communication is the award-winning public relations and strategic communications division of Mantra & Motion Communications Private Limited, an integrated marketing and brand communications group working with Indian and international brands to build stronger market presence, stakeholder confidence, and long-term brand equity. The group offers integrated capabilities across public relations, strategic communications, digital marketing, branding, content strategy, creative solutions, influencer engagement, performance marketing, social media management, and integrated campaign execution, delivering comprehensive communication and marketing solutions aligned with evolving business and consumer landscapes.

With a strong focus on reputation management, media relations, corporate communications, thought leadership, and stakeholder engagement, House Of Communication specialises in building narrative-led communication frameworks that strengthen brand positioning and create sustained visibility across business, mainstream, digital, and regional media ecosystems.

Website: www.houseofcommunication.in

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