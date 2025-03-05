NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 5: Housing.com, India's No. 1 Real Estate App, is set to roll out the 8th edition of its highly anticipated flagship online property event, Happy New Homes 2025 (HNH'25). Kicking off on March 10 and running through April 10, 2025, this month-long virtual property fest promises to be bigger than ever, expanding its reach to 34 cities across India. With top developers, exclusive deals, and a seamless digital homebuying experience, HNH'25 is poised to set new benchmarks in the online real estate landscape.

Also Read | International Women's Day 2025 Wishes: Best Messages, Powerful Quotes, Empowering Images, IWD Slogans, Greetings and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Women.

Building on the success of previous editions, including the highly successful Mega Home Utsav 2024 held during the festive season, HNH'25 marks a significant evolution in the digital real estate landscape. It reflects the growing prominence of PropTech events in India's real estate sector, connecting property seekers with over 4,400 developers and channel partners, offering an extensive selection of residential properties across metropolitan, Tier-II, and Tier-III cities.

Amit Masaldan, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Housing.com, expressed confidence in the event's success, stating, "We anticipate Happy New Homes 2025 to create novel industry benchmarks in terms of audience engagement and sales. As the home buying landscape continues to evolve, our focus remains squarely on presenting consumers an unparalleled experience. As we solidify our position as the preferred one-stop platform for all home seekers across India, we are proud to emerge as 'the trusted allies' of consumers embarking on their property journey."

Also Read | Who Is Jaykumar Gore? Sanjay Raut Accuses Maharashtra BJP Minister of Molesting, Sending Nude Photos to Woman.

Amit Masaldan further added, "Through HNH'25, we're pioneering innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs and preferences of modern homebuyers. Our commitment extends beyond just showcasing properties - we're creating a comprehensive ecosystem where transparency meets technology, enabling informed decision-making for every aspiring home seeker. The remarkable expansion to 34 cities this year reflects our dedication to making quality housing accessible across India's diverse real estate landscape."

The event features participation from industry leaders including Casagrande Builder Private Limited, Avant Group, Sumadhura Infracon Pvt. Ltd., DSR Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., and DAC Developers, among others, showcasing their premium residential projects.

HNH'25 brings a host of cutting-edge innovations to elevate the home-buying experience. One of the standout features this year is the introduction of professionally presented project videos, where expert anchors provide in-depth insights, bringing properties to life with engaging and informative walkthroughs. Additionally, every listing on the platform is meticulously verified, ensuring transparency and credibility for homebuyers. To make the event even more rewarding, consumers availing home loans through Housing.com during HNH'25 will receive assured cashback, adding significant value to their homeownership journey.

HNH'25 expands its footprint to 34 cities, bringing a wider selection of residential properties to homebuyers across the country. This year, the event welcomes newly added markets such as Guwahati, Raipur, Patna, Kochi, Surat, Dehradun, and Varanasi, further enhancing accessibility and offering an unparalleled array of housing options to suit diverse buyer preferences.

To maximize visibility and engagement, Housing.com has planned an extensive marketing campaign across multiple channels. The event will receive prominent coverage during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, supported by comprehensive promotions across leading digital platforms. The campaign strategy includes engaging social media content with video posts, complemented by a high-impact presence across OTT platforms, and digital media.

As online property fests continue to reshape the real estate landscape, Housing.com maintains its position at the forefront of digital innovation. The platform's commitment to excellence is reflected in its stellar app ratings of 4.5 on Android and 4.6 on iOS.

For more information about Happy New Homes 2025, visit Housing.com.

Founded in 2012 and acquired by REA India (formerly known as Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd.) in 2017, Housing.com stands as India's premier full-stack proptech platform catering to homeowners, home seekers, landlords, developers, and real estate brokers. Housing.com provides comprehensive listings for a wide range of properties, including new homes, resale homes, rentals, plots, commercial spaces, and co-living accommodations across India. Company is backed by robust research and analytics, offering a spectrum of real estate services encompassing advertising, marketing, sales solutions for real estate developers, personalised search & insights, virtual viewing, AR&VR content, home loans, end-to-end transaction services, and post-transaction support for both buyers and renters. Additionally, company offers a suite of online services through Housing Edge brand, including features like Pay on credit, movers & packers, lending services, online rent agreements, and an array of DIY services, catering to both customers and landlords. With a presence in 28 cities (tier I & II markets), Housing.com' mission is to simplify the home buying, selling, and renting journey for its valued customers. REA India is a group company of global proptech leader, REA Group of Australia that is part of NewsCorp US.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)