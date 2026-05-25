Business News | How a Demat Account Works and What to Expect When You Open One

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 25: Participating in India's financial markets requires a foundational understanding of the instruments involved. Among these, the demat account holds central importance. It serves as the primary vehicle through which investors hold and transact in financial securities, and its introduction has fundamentally transformed the way investing operates in the country.

Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2026 Date in Saudi Arabia: When Is Bakrid?.

What Is a Demat AccountA demat account, short for dematerialised account, is an electronic account that holds financial securities in digital form. It replaces the earlier system of physical share certificates, which were prone to damage, loss, and forgery. Since its introduction in India in 1996, the demat account has become a mandatory requirement for investing in listed equities and several other financial instruments.

Securities that can be held in a demat account include equity shares, bonds, debentures, mutual fund units, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), government securities, and sovereign gold bonds.

Also Read | Viral Manager Resignation Response Wins Praise for 'Door Is Always Open' Reply.

The Depository Framework

Demat accounts in India operate within a regulated depository framework. Two depositories are authorised to maintain these accounts:

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL)

Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL)

Investors do not interact with these depositories directly. Instead, they access their demat accounts through registered intermediaries known as Depository Participants (DPs). DPs include banks, stockbrokers, and financial institutions that are registered with either NSDL or CDSL. The DP maintains the investor's account on behalf of the depository.

How a Demat Account FunctionsWhen an investor purchases securities through a stockbroker, the transaction is settled and the purchased securities are credited to the investor's demat account. Conversely, when securities are sold, they are debited from the account and transferred to the buyer's demat account.

India's settlement cycle for equity transactions has moved to T+1, meaning that securities are credited or debited one business day after the trade date. This process is entirely electronic, with no physical transfer of documents at any stage.

Each demat account is identified by a unique 16-digit number called the Beneficiary Owner Identification Number (BO ID). This number is used for all depository-related transactions and communications.

Demat Account vs. Trading AccountA demat account and a trading account are distinct but complementary.

A trading account is used to place buy and sell orders on a recognised stock exchange such as the NSE or BSE. A demat account is used to store the securities acquired through those transactions. The trading account functions as the transactional interface, while the demat account serves as the repository.

In addition to these two, a linked bank account is required to facilitate the movement of funds. Together, these three accounts -bank, trading, and demat -form the complete structure through which an investor participates in the market.

Eligibility and Documents RequiredAny Indian resident above the age of 18 is eligible to open a demat account. Minor accounts can also be opened, operated by a guardian, until the account holder reaches adulthood.

The documents required are:

1. PAN Card- mandatory for all applicants

2. Aadhaar Card- for identity and address verification

3. Bank Account Details- a cancelled cheque or recent bank statement

4. Passport-size Photograph

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are also eligible to open demat accounts, subject to compliance with Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations, and must hold either an NRE or NRO bank account as applicable.

How to Open Demat Account OnlineThe process to open demat account online is standardised across most registered depository participants and can be completed digitally without visiting a branch.

Step 1 -Select a Depository Participant

Choose a SEBI-registered DP based on factors such as brokerage fees, annual maintenance charges, platform interface, and customer support quality.

Step 2 -Complete the KYC Application

Fill out the Know Your Customer (KYC) form with accurate personal, financial, and nominee details.

Step 3 -Submit Documents

Upload scanned copies or photographs of the required documents through the DP's online portal.

Step 4 -e-KYC Verification

Most platforms offer Aadhaar-based e-KYC, which verifies the applicant's identity through OTP authentication linked to the registered mobile number. This eliminates the need for physical verification.

Step 5 -Sign the Client Agreement

A digital client agreement is signed, which outlines the rights and obligations of both the investor and the depository participant.

Step 6 -Account Activation

Upon successful verification, the demat account is activated within 24 to 48 hours. The BO ID and login credentials are shared with the applicant.

Key Points to Note- A single PAN card can be linked to multiple demat accounts held with different DPs.

- Securities held in a demat account remain protected even in the event of a broker's insolvency, as holdings are registered with the depository and not with the broker.

- An account with no transactions over a prolonged period may be classified as dormant. Reactivation requires a formal request to the DP.

- Nominee registration, while not mandatory, is strongly advised to ensure a seamless transfer of holdings.

ConclusionA demat account is an essential component of the modern investment infrastructure in India. It provides a secure, efficient, and transparent mechanism for holding and transferring financial securities. Understanding its structure -from the depository framework to settlement processes -enables investors to manage their portfolios with confidence. For those beginning their investment journey, the first step is to open demat account online with a SEBI-registered depository participant, ensuring compliance with all KYC requirements before proceeding.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)