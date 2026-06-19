Business News | How AAFT Raipur is Transforming Creative Education in India Through Industry-Focused Media & Arts Courses

VMPL

Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], June 19: In 2026, India's creative industries are witnessing a tremendous shift, and this is creating enthralling opportunities for aspiring artists, designers, media professionals, and content creators who want to pursue a career in the creative landscape. Although the demand is generous, many students still struggle to find educational programs that combine creativity with practical industry exposure, and understanding this gap in the industry, AAFT University Raipur, a leading media and arts college in India, is now offering industry-focused media and arts education to prepare students for real-world careers.

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Profound Industry Experience

As one of the best media colleges in India, AAFT University Raipur is backed by over 30 years of expertise in media and arts education. The university has built an ironclad reputation for nurturing creative talent, and today the AAFT campus is emerging as an epicentre for students who are seeking career-oriented programs that strike the right balance between academic learning and hands-on training.

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Extensive Range of Comprehensive Professional Courses

AAFT Raipur takes great pride in its diverse range of professional courses across media, arts, animation, journalism, fashion, digital marketing, event management and fine arts. The course programs at AAFT are developed with a structured curriculum to align with current industry demands, so graduates with relevant skills and practical knowledge can actually benefit from industry opportunities.

Besides, AAFT stands out from other universities because of:

- Industry-focused, career-oriented education

- Hands-on learning through live projects and practical training

- Regular workshops, masterclasses, and industry interactions

- Strong industry connections and networking opportunities

- Exposure to multidisciplinary creative fields

- An industry-aligned curriculum that builds job-ready skills

Rather than limiting education to classrooms, the university encourages students to participate in live projects, workshops, seminars, industry interactions, and practical assignments, and this creative approach, in turn, helps learners to understand how creative industries function, so they can build confidence and professional competence from their very initial learning phase.

An Infrastructure Built on Trust and Pragmatism

AAFT boasts an impressive ecosystem that stands firm on the cornerstone of its commitment to practical education. The institution has successfully built a network of more than 20,000 alumni and has welcomed students from over 180 countries, so students who choose AAFT can also benefit from exposure to more than 500 live projects, over 2000 events, seminars, and more than 1,000 celebrity and industry interactions.

Opening Doors to Different Career Paths

Now, AAFT is revered as one of the top universities for creative programs because students here can pursue a wide range of career paths, including art director, art curator, gallery artist, freelance artist, art educator, and set designer. As the demand for creative professionals continues to grow across industries, these opportunities are becoming increasingly valuable.

Besides, AAFT Raipur also provides its students access to the expertise of accomplished industry mentors like the renowned contemporary artist George Martin, whose work has been showcased in prestigious exhibitions and galleries across India.

The Way Forward

As India's creative economy continues to expand, employers increasingly seek professionals who possess both creative talent and practical expertise. AAFT University Raipur is responding to this demand by creating an education model that combines innovation, industry exposure, and skill development. Thus, for students who are looking to turn their passion into a meaningful career, the university continues to set new benchmarks in media and arts education in India.

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