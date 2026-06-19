Business News | How Coocaa is Redefining Value in Home Entertainment for the Modern Consumer

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 19: The Indian television market is undergoing a significant transformation. For years, consumers seeking advanced display technologies, larger screens, and immersive entertainment experiences were often required to pay a substantial premium. Features such as 4K resolution, enhanced refresh rates, gaming-focused capabilities, and superior audio performance were largely reserved for flagship products positioned at the higher end of the market. Today, brands such as Coocaa are helping bridge this gap by making premium entertainment technologies more accessible to mainstream consumers, challenging the long-standing notion that advanced television experiences must come with premium price tags.

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Driven by evolving consumer expectations, rapid technological advancements, and growing competition among manufacturers, the smart TV industry is witnessing a shift towards democratizing premium entertainment experiences. Consumers are no longer willing to compromise on features, yet they are equally unwilling to pay disproportionately high prices for them.

This change is particularly evident in India, where television ownership patterns are evolving rapidly. Larger screens, once considered aspirational purchases, are increasingly becoming mainstream. Households are upgrading from traditional 32-inch televisions to 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models as streaming services, gaming, live sports, and connected entertainment ecosystems continue to gain traction.

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Commenting on the evolving consumer landscape, Sushovit Ranjan, Director of Sales at Skyworth India Electronics Private Limited, said, "The Indian television market is witnessing a fundamental shift. Consumers are no longer evaluating products based solely on brand names--they are looking at the complete value proposition. Features that were once considered premium are now becoming expectations. Our goal is to stay ahead of this shift by delivering meaningful innovation across screen sizes and price segments, ensuring that more consumers can access the best of modern home entertainment."

At the same time, purchasing decisions are becoming more informed and feature-driven. Beyond screen size, consumers are paying closer attention to display quality, refresh rates, audio performance, storage capacity, operating systems, and gaming enhancements. The modern television buyer is evaluating overall value rather than relying solely on brand familiarity.

This shift has created opportunities for manufacturers that focus on delivering advanced technology at accessible price points.

Among the brands driving this change is Coocaa, which has steadily expanded its portfolio across multiple screen sizes ranging from 32 inches to 65 inches, offering feature-rich smart televisions designed to cater to a broad spectrum of consumers. The brand's strategy reflects a wider industry trend where affordability and innovation are no longer viewed as mutually exclusive.

The trend is particularly visible within the growing Mini LED segment. Traditionally associated with premium pricing, Mini LED technology is gradually becoming more accessible as brands introduce products that combine advanced display capabilities with competitive pricing strategies. Coocaa's Mini LED television portfolio, available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch variants, incorporates features such as 4K Ultra HD resolution, MEMC technology, High-Speed Refresh Rate (HSR) 120Hz, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), immersive audio systems, and generous onboard storage, capabilities that were once largely confined to premium television categories.

Industry experts suggest that this democratization of technology is likely to play a critical role in shaping the next phase of growth within India's television market. As consumers gain greater access to information, reviews, and product comparisons, purchasing decisions are becoming increasingly value-oriented. Performance, user experience, and long-term utility are emerging as key differentiators.

Consumer sentiment appears to support this trend. Across major e-commerce platforms, buyers are rewarding brands that successfully balance affordability with functionality, reinforcing the idea that value has become a defining factor in the purchasing journey.

Looking ahead, the television market is expected to become even more competitive as brands continue to push premium technologies into lower-priced segments. For consumers, this means greater choice, better features, and improved access to entertainment experiences that were once limited to premium buyers.

As India's digital entertainment ecosystem continues to expand, the future of television may no longer be defined by how much consumers are willing to spend, but by how effectively brands can deliver meaningful innovation at the right price. The growing success of value-focused manufacturers such as Coocaa suggests that premium entertainment is no longer a luxury reserved for a select few, it is becoming an expectation for the many.

About CoocaaCoocaa is a sub-brand of Skyworth. Backed by over 30 years of smart TV industry expertise, it offers trusted quality and performance. Renowned for its innovation-led approach and world-class design, Coocaa has a strong global footprint across 9 countries and operates 6 advanced R&D centers. The brand has earned over 25 international design awards and holds a Guinness World Record for surpassing sales of 52,672 TVs. In India, Coocaa is supported by a robust network of 490+ service centers, reaffirming its commitment to quality, accessibility, and customer satisfaction. With a vision to make advanced entertainment technology accessible to all, Coocaa continues to redefine value in the smart TV segment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)