VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 20: Laundry is a real problem for busy people in Indian cities. Most still depend on local dhobi services, but these are often slow and unreliable. Clothes may come back late, damaged, or sometimes not at all.

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Washing at home is not much better. After a long day, standing and scrubbing clothes feels exhausting. It takes time, effort, and still may not deliver great results.

Easy Spin was created to solve this. As India's first organised laundry marketplace, it makes laundry and dry cleaning services simple, fast, and affordable--exactly what modern urban life demands.

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Why Good Garment Care Matters?

Improper washing can ruin clothes. Colours fade, fabrics shrink, and garments lose their shape. This often happens when the wrong detergent or water temperature is used, or when clothes are handled too roughly.

Professional laundry and dry cleaning services are different. Each fabric is treated the right way--whether it needs a gentle wash, steam care, or dry cleaning. This ensures clothes last longer and look better.

This is especially important for workwear, ethnic outfits, and delicate fabrics. Looking clean and well-dressed creates a strong impression--and maintaining that requires more than basic home washing.

The Problem With Traditional Laundry Options

Local laundry services often lack consistency. Prices are unclear, receipts are rare, and accountability is missing. If something goes wrong, customers are left without solutions.

Home washing works for everyday clothes but fails for items like silk sarees, woollen blazers, or formal suits. These require proper dry cleaning services, which home methods cannot provide safely.

Standalone dry cleaning shops add another layer of inconvenience. They are slow and require multiple visits--one to drop off clothes and another to collect them. For busy professionals, this is far from ideal.

How Easy Spin Works

Easy Spin brings together trusted laundry and dry cleaning service providers on a single platform. Customers can easily book through an app or website.

Doorstep Pickup & Delivery: Schedule a pickup from your home or office at a convenient time. Your clothes are collected, professionally cleaned, and delivered back fresh and ready to wear.

Transparent Pricing: Know exactly what you're paying before placing an order. Flat rates and no hidden charges make the service reliable and affordable.

Fabric-Safe Cleaning: Every garment is inspected and treated according to its fabric. From cotton and linen to silk and wool, each item gets the care it needs.

Quick Turnaround: Most orders are completed within 24 to 48 hours, with express options available in select areas.

To Download our app, Click on this links -

For android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.easyspinlaundry.userFor IOS - https://apps.apple.com/in/app/easy-spin/id6751872791

What Makes Easy Spin Different

Easy Spin is not just a service--it's building a structured and reliable laundry and dry cleaning ecosystem in India. Customers receive consistent quality, while service partners gain steady business and better visibility.

It also makes professional garment care accessible to more people--students, working professionals, senior citizens, and families. The service adapts to their lifestyle instead of disrupting it.

A Smarter Way to Handle Laundry

Laundry has always required time, trust, and consistency--things traditional options often fail to deliver. Easy Spin brings all three together.

From pickup to cleaning to delivery, everything is handled seamlessly. With transparent pricing, safe cleaning methods, and fast service, it simplifies one of life's most routine yet time-consuming tasks.

If laundry has been a constant hassle, Easy Spin offers a cleaner, easier, and more reliable way forward.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)