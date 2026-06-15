Business News | How India's Fastest-Growing Managed Office Operators Are Building Smarter

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 15: As demand for premium workspace surges, the sector's leading players are discovering that technology is no longer optional. It is the foundation on which scale is built.

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India's flexible office market, valued at approximately $6 billion in 2025, is projected to nearly double to $11.4 billion by 2030, per industry estimates. Flex spaces now account for nearly one-fifth of Grade A office leasing across the country's top eight cities, with that share expected to reach 20-25% in 2026, per a recent Colliers report.

The growth is being driven by GCCs expanding aggressively, enterprises moving away from long-term capital-intensive leases, and a client base that expects premium workspaces delivered faster and to exacting standards. For managed office operators, this is as much a construction and delivery challenge as it is a real estate one. Every new centre needs to be designed, built, fitted out, and handed over, typically within 60 to 90 days, consistently, across multiple cities and dozens of concurrent projects.

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That consistency does not happen without the right systems. And for the global enterprises driving this demand, the expectation is unambiguous.

"When we evaluate managed office partners, operational capability matters as much as the space itself. Operators who have invested in technology and can give you real-time visibility into timelines, costs, and delivery milestones are easier to trust with large, multi-location commitments. That transparency is no longer a differentiator. It is a baseline."

Mohit Bansal, Associate Director, Concentrix

The Build Problem Nobody Talks AboutTechnology in managed offices usually means smart access control or occupancy sensors. Far less attention goes to the operational backbone that takes an operator from a signed lease to a delivered workspace, on time and within budget, at scale.

Until recently, that backbone was unglamorous: project updates on WhatsApp, procurement in Excel, approvals in email threads, and finance teams working off numbers that were days out of date. Manageable at five projects. A liability at fifty.

"When you are running multiple fit-outs simultaneously across different cities, the hardest thing is not the work itself, it is knowing with confidence where every project stands at any given moment. The moment you have that visibility, you stop reacting and start managing. That shift changes everything about how a project gets delivered."

Manish Gautam, Head of Program Management, Table Space

Unlike a conventional developer who builds once and exits, a managed office operator builds continuously. The construction function is a permanent operational muscle that has to perform reliably, quarter after quarter. The operators treating it that way are the ones growing fastest.

Scale Changes EverythingRapid national expansion reveals exactly where operational gaps exist. The construction and delivery phase is where client trust is won or lost, and the volume of decisions that need to be made correctly only grows with every project added to the pipeline.

"We have grown ten times in five years, and that kind of growth teaches you very quickly where your systems are strong and where they are not. Having the right technology in place is what allows you to scale without letting quality slip."

Chiranjeevi Racha, Head of Digital Transformation, iSprout

"At the scale we operate, procurement is not a back-office function; it is a strategic lever. When your vendor decisions, material timelines, and cost commitments connect to the live status of the project, you make better calls, and you make them faster."

Sudhir Saraf, Vice President, Procurement, Simpliwork

For operators with global portfolios, every centre must meet a standard that is consistent with the brand's worldwide delivery. That cannot be left to improvisation.

The Platform Connecting It AllRDash is an AI-powered construction management software purpose-built for operators delivering commercial spaces at scale, builders, developers, and general contractors. It replaces the fragmented stack of WhatsApp, Excel, and disconnected finance tools with a single platform covering site surveys, design management, BOQ tracking, procurement, progress reporting, and snag management through to handover.

"India's managed office sector is scaling through construction. Every new centre is a project with timelines, procurement, approvals, and milestones that all need to go right. The operators who have adopted construction management technology are building more centres, delivering them faster, and with far fewer disruptions. The question is no longer whether to adopt tech. It is how quickly you can."

Amit Bansal, CEO, RDash

Backed by Y Combinator, Stellaris, and Zacua Capital, RDash customers report 8-10% cost savings on projects, a 20% improvement in cash flow visibility, and a 15% gain in team productivity.

The Road AheadGCC expansion accounts for nearly one-third of total office leasing. The Cushman and Wakefield report 'From Flex to Managed' highlighted growing occupier demand for digitisation across the workspace, including in how spaces are built. The Colliers 2026 India office outlook identified technology adoption as a key driver set to accelerate across all stages of the asset lifecycle.

The operators already investing in that frontier are not waiting to be convinced. They have seen what the right systems do on the ground, and they are building on that advantage.

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