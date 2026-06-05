Business News | How India's Heat and UV Exposure Are Changing Haircare

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 5: India's grooming industry has traditionally focused on styling performance -- hold, shine, texture, and fragrance. But a new category is now slowly emerging at the intersection of cosmetic science, scalp health, and preventive grooming: hair UV protection. The Science Behind TRU HAIR & SKIN SPF 50 Hair Wax Styling Cream

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Over the last few years, TRU HAIR & SKIN began noticing a recurring pattern among younger consumers across India, especially in South India. Concerns around early hair fall, rough texture, scalp oiliness, excessive sweating, dandruff, and premature greying were becoming increasingly common among men in their early 20s and 30s.

While genetics, stress, pollution, and lifestyle remain important factors, one area that continues to be underestimated in India is daily UV exposure.

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Most people understand sunscreen for skin. Very few think about sunscreen for hair.

Hair is exposed to sunlight every day during commuting, biking, sports, travel, and outdoor activities. Research increasingly suggests that prolonged UV exposure and environmental stress may contribute to dryness, rough texture, oxidative stress, protein degradation, and gradual weakening of hair fibers over time.

During the product research phase, the TRU HAIR & SKIN team also discussed the growing impact of environmental stress on hair health with Dr. M. D. Sindhura, Dermatologist from Skin Riva Clinic, Manikonda-Narsingi. According to Dr. Sindhura, prolonged UV exposure, heat stress, pollution, and oxidation may gradually affect the structural integrity of hair fibers over time, especially in consumers already exposed to harsh sunlight, sweat, and urban pollution on a daily basis.

At TRU HAIR & SKIN, the original idea was not simply to launch another styling product. Nearly two years ago, the R&D; team started asking a different question:

Why should consumers add a separate "hair sunscreen" product into their routine when most people already use a hair styling product daily?

That behavioural insight became the foundation of the project.

Before entering SPF innovation, TRU HAIR & SKIN Hair Wax Cream had already emerged as one of India's leading online hair wax cream brands with an estimated market share of over 60% across popular online marketplaces in its category. The product also became one of the top-selling hair styling wax products across multiple quick-commerce platforms because consumers appreciated its matte finish, natural feel, non-sticky texture, and easy daily usability.

Instead of educating consumers to use one more separate SPF product for hair every day, TRU HAIR & SKIN decided to upgrade an already existing daily habit -- hairstyling.

According to Kiran G, the company spent nearly two years developing TRU HAIR & SKIN SPF 50 Hair Wax Styling Cream -- a next-generation styling wax formula designed to combine hairstyling, scalp comfort, matte styling performance, and broad-spectrum UV protection in a single easy-to-use product.

The formulation was independently tested for SPF 50 and broad-spectrum PA protection standards, successfully meeting required UV protection benchmarks.

But protection alone was not enough.

One of the biggest concerns among Indian consumers is the fear that regular hair wax products may increase hair fall, create scalp discomfort, or leave behind heavy greasy residue unsuitable for Indian weather conditions.

That is why TRU HAIR & SKIN focused heavily on formulation architecture and ingredient selection.

The SPF 50 Hair Wax Styling Cream incorporates scalp-conscious ingredients such as argan oil to help improve softness and reduce dryness caused by environmental exposure. The formulation also includes innovative plant-derived ingredients such as Mustard Butter to help provide a smoother, more comfortable, non-tacky styling wax experience.

Keeping Indian climate conditions in mind -- especially in hot and humid regions where sweat, oil buildup, and scalp discomfort are common -- the formulation also incorporates Climbazole, an ingredient widely used in scalp-care and anti-dandruff formulations.

Unlike many conventional styling wax systems that focus only on hold and fragrance, TRU HAIR & SKIN's formulation philosophy focused on long-term daily usability, scalp comfort, and easy washability. The product was intentionally engineered to be lightweight, low-residue, non-sticky, and comfortable for regular use while maintaining a clean matte hair styling finish suitable for Indian weather conditions.

The company believes that the future of haircare will increasingly move toward preventive grooming -- where products are not just designed for appearance, but also for long-term protection.

For TRU HAIR & SKIN, the challenge was never just creating SPF for hair. The real challenge was making consumers use it consistently. Styling is already a daily habit. So instead of asking people to change behaviour completely, the company decided to combine hairstyling and UV protection into one everyday product.

As Indian summers continue becoming hotter and consumer awareness around environmental stress grows, multifunctional grooming products combining styling, protection, and scalp-conscious formulation may represent the next major evolution in men's grooming in India.

https://truhairandskin.com/

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