Business News | How Infano.Care Is Creating a Safe Digital Wellness Space for Adolescent Girls in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 30: For millions of adolescent girls in India, growing up comes with a wave of physical and emotional changes that are rarely discussed openly. Questions around menstruation, puberty, body image, digital safety, mental wellbeing, and self-confidence often go unanswered because of deeply entrenched social taboos or a lack of institutional support in schools.

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While digital conversations around women's health have surged over the last few years, teenagers remain a largely underserved demographic.

Bengaluru-based startup Infano.Care is stepping into this gap. Operating under BerryBird Technologies Private Limited, the platform focuses specifically on girls aged 10 to 24, alongside their families, to make wellness conversations safer and more accessible.

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The company believes adolescence is not just about physical health but also emotional well-being, confidence, communication, social, sexual, and financial matters and having the right support system while growing up.

Unlike rigid classroom lessons, Infano.Care integrates different facets of development into a single digital ecosystem. Girls can explore topics like friendships, emotional resilience, and menstrual health through relatable stories and interactive activities.

The platform has gamification-based learning with challenges and rewards that keep users involved as they move through different sections.

To ensure safety, the platform features a highly moderated community space. This allows young users to interact and share experiences without the pressure, judgement, or negativity typically found on mainstream social media networks.

The platform also acts as a bridge between families and professionals. Infano.Care collaborates with a network of child psychologists, nutritionists, health experts, and mentors who conduct regular workshops.

These sessions give parents and daughters a neutral, supportive environment to unpack topics that are traditionally difficult to bring up at home.

The initiative has resonated well with educational institutions. Infano.Care currently partners with schools across India to deliver structured wellness programmes and expert-led sessions.

Expanding its reach beyond digital devices, the company recently launched *"Gigi - The Awkward Age",* an illustrated book designed for young readers and parents.

Written in a simple, illustrated and relatable style, the book explores growing up, emotional changes, friendships, self-image, and family communication through stories and visual narratives intended for young readers and parents alike.

The inspiration behind the venture stems from a stark reality: too many young girls navigate their formative years in isolation.

"There is still a lot of silence around what adolescent girls go through emotionally and mentally," says founder Karunakar Batta. "Many grow up thinking they have to deal with everything alone. We wanted to create something that feels safe, approachable, and genuinely supportive for both girls and families."

As schools and parents increasingly prioritise mental health, platforms like Infano.Care is shifting from alternative tools to essential spaces, helping a new generation of Indian girls grow up feeling confident, informed, and heard.

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