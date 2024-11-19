VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 19: Entrepreneurs Day is not just about celebrating ideas--it's about celebrating execution. It is a celebration of individuals who have reshaped industries with their vision. Himanshu Arora, CEO and Co-Founder of GoMechanic and Jitin Bhasin, CEO and Founder, SaveIN knows this better than most.

Under Arora's leadership, the company has scaled aggressively, recently being acquired by Servizzy, a subsidiary of the Lifelong Group. GoMechanic's secret? Not just connecting service outlets, but creating a brand that customers trust. This trust doesn't come from flashy campaigns or hollow promises--it's built on simplifying car servicing and leveraging technology to make every interaction seamless.

Similarly, Jitin Bhasin, CEO of SaveIN, is one such entrepreneur whose innovative approach to healthcare finance is making waves. SaveIN offers a 0% EMI payment system to over 6,000 healthcare providers, allowing patients to access essential services without financial constraints. With a mission to ensure that healthcare never becomes a barrier due to funding issues, Bhasin's company has garnered significant attention in the fintech and healthcare sectors.

Both leaders exemplify how addressing genuine issues, leveraging technology, and maintaining transparency can not only drive customer trust but also secure investor confidence in a highly competitive market.

So, how do you attract investors in today's hyper-competitive market? Arora and Bhasin lays it out bluntly:

Solve Real Problems, Not Imaginary OnesInvestors don't care about how grand your vision sounds on paper. They care about whether you're solving a real, painful problem. GoMechanic didn't set out to create just another aggregator; it aimed to fix an unorganized industry by addressing the actual pain points of both customers and service outlets.

"We made car servicing reliable and cost-effective for middle-aged vehicles--a segment largely ignored by dealerships," says Arora. This focus on a specific, underserved market gave the company an edge, turning a niche into a goldmine.

Founder-Market Fit is Crucial

A strong alignment between the founder's expertise and the business they are leading is a key factor for investors. According to Bhasin, the founder's profile must match the market and industry they aim to serve. This alignment reassures investors of the founder's capability to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities.

Master the Balance Between Service and Technology"Service and technology are like dance partners," says Arora. "One leads with empathy and adaptability, while the other provides precision and scalability." This balance is key. Technology is great for automating processes--scheduling, billing, tracking--but it falls short when empathy or human insight is required.

Bhasin highlights that the cornerstone of attracting investments lies in creating products that address real, tangible issues. Investors prioritize solutions that make a meaningful impact on people's lives, demonstrating a clear value proposition and market need. Building products with this focus ensures long-term relevance and investor confidence.

Scalability and Financial Viability Matter

Scalable products with sound unit economics are essential to attract professional investors. Bhasin emphasizes the importance of achieving an initial product-market fit and building a business model capable of growing sustainably. Investors seek ventures that balance rapid growth with financial discipline, ensuring long-term profitability.

Play the Long Game with Scalable ModelsGrowth is meaningless if it's not sustainable. GoMechanic's scalable model, supported by its technology backbone, has allowed it to expand without losing its edge. Investors are drawn to businesses that can grow without compromising on quality or burning cash unnecessarily.

Attracting investors isn't about buzzwords or slide decks filled with jargon. It's about solving real problems, building a brand that customers trust, balancing technology with human insight, and proving you can grow sustainably.

