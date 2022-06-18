New Delhi [India] June 18 (ANI/ATK): If you're an avid investor you may be aware that despite the gloom and uncertainty that surrounds a bear market, there is also an opportunity to take advantage of this precarious situation. This article will offer a spark of hope to those with enough resolve to hold onto their assets. We will be exploring the qualities of Mushe (XMU), XRP (XRP), and Fantom (FTM), and just how to invest in a bear market.

A bear market in cryptocurrency typically encourages selling, as the decline in the total value of the market evokes apprehension. Investors become pessimistic about the potential of future assets during this down period and sell hoping to protect what remains of their assets.

Also Read | Romelu Lukaku Transfer News: Inter Milan Keen To Re-Sign Striker From Chelsea.

There is no definitive period of time attributed to a bear market. It's possible it could last months or go on for some years. There's no absolute way to be sure. Strategically, there's a multitude of ways to make profits during this skirmish. Alternatively, you can tentatively safeguard for the next cycle.

Firstly, when the market is at its high point, it will do you well to diversify your portfolio effectively and extract a portion and put it into other markets that show stronger stability for safe keeping. Buying more assets at rock bottom prices, so you can make maximum profits when the markets finally rebound is a wise approach. It's possible that you could attain many more coins than you had before the down period even began. I hope it's become clear to see if you're an investor on a stringent budget, or timidly trying to join the crypto world, then the bear market is the perfect storm to stock up on high-quality assets which you could never afford before.

Also Read | Father’s Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan – Meet the Dapper Daddies of Bollywood!.

Diversify your portfolio with Mushe (XMU)

It's a great opportunity for new investors of crypto, or crypto enthusiasts to diversify their portfolio with the new token Mushe (XMU). The token which launches July 4, 2022, promises to simplify crypto by removing complications and reducing the financial threshold for entry.

Participating in this project from an early stage will warrant access to the introductory pre-sale price of USD 0.005 per token exclusively at mushetoken.io as of April 18, 2022, before its launch where the targeted price will be USD 0.05 per token.

The new Mushe token (XMU) is being launched in partnership with Constellation, the trailblazing decentralised integration platform. Highly secure, it exceeds existing blockchain technology to provide limitless scalability and interoperability as well as true decentralisation.

XRP Don't hate the PlayerXRP(XRP) is a fairly new project and was launched in 2021, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) is an open-source, decentralised technology that requires no authoritative body. XRP Ledger has many benefits which include its low-cost (USD 0.0002 to transact), speed, scalability, and fundamentally green attributes (carbon-neutral and energy-efficient).

It's always daunting investing in a new coin, but aside from the rock-bottom current price of entry, the benefits are inherent. The XRP Ledger features a host of dedicated applications and use cases related to payments including micropayments, DeFi, and, soon, NFTs.

Established in 2012, the XRPL supports enterprises and Python, Java, and JavaScript developers with powerful utility and flexibility. According to the XRP website, developers can acquire a variety of tutorials to help them get started using different coding languages, building apps, managing accounts, and more.

The XRP Ledger is also used by developers to find solutions that solve inefficiencies, including remittance and asset tokenization.

Fantom (FTM)

Fantom is a directed acyclic graph (DAG) smart contract platform offering decentralised finance (DeFi services to developers using its own bespoke consensus algorithm). Together with its native token FTM, Fantom strives to solve issues related to smart-contract platforms, more specifically: transaction speed- which developers say they have reduced to an impressive two seconds.

Fantom was created as an Ethereum alternative and is considered an open-source decentralised smart contract platform for DApps and digital assets. Fantom's main goal is overcoming the limitations of previous generation blockchains by balancing three components: scalability, security, and decentralisation. The project provides the components needed to simplify the process of integrating existing DApps, as well as a detailed staking reward system and built-in DeFi instruments.

Fortunately, bear markets still have volatility and you can use a list of different short-term strategies to monopolise making daily profits. This strategy of trading could allow you to double your portfolio size before the bear market ceases. Smaller and often can sometimes be the trick. Repeated modest profits over the course of several consecutive months could be worth just as much, if not more, than waiting to take a lion's share later.

Pre-sale: https://portal.mushe.world/sign-up

Website: https://www.mushe.world/

Telegram: https://t.me/musheworldXMU

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)