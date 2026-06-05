Business News | How to Keep Your Skin and Hair Healthy: Tips Shared By the Best Dermatologists in Delhi NCR

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New Delhi [India], June 5: If you live in Delhi, you have certainly experienced this: waking up to a smoggy morning, washing your face with hard water, and by afternoon, your skin feels like a magnet, attracting dust and pollutants, while your hair becomes dry, frizzy, and lifeless. This is the reality for almost every Delhiite. This is why the demand for the best dermatologists in Delhi for skin and hair has surged--not just among the elite, but among the general public as well. Dermatology clinics in Delhi are seeing a massive shift in how people approach their self-care in a post-pandemic and high-pollution world.

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COVID Changed the Definition of Health and Wellness

COVID-19 was an unprecedented and devastating experience for all of us. However, the pandemic changed us--particularly in terms of health and wellness. We have become more dedicated and sincere regarding our health. Our focus has shifted from short-term and temporary fixes to permanent and robust solutions. Today, people are more conscious than ever. They don't just want to look healthy; they want their skin and hair to actually be healthy.

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"The 'Post-Covid' era brought a wellness revolution," says Dr. Vineeta Pathak, a prominent skin specialist in Delhi. "People realized that skin is our first line of defense. They are moving away from the 10-step routines they saw on Instagram or YouTube and are asking for 'skinimalism'--fewer products, but ones that actually work. They want to repair the damage caused by stress and masks, and they want professional guidance to do it."

The Social Media Trap

We live in the age of social media. Everyone wants to look beautiful and well-groomed. People watch skincare or haircare hacks on Instagram or YouTube and try them out themselves. They are constantly on the lookout for a hack or trick that will help them quickly solve their skin or hair problems. However, in a city like Delhi--characterized by high levels of pollution and adverse weather conditions--these social media hacks often do not work; on the contrary, they can actually cause harm. Skin specialists in Delhi at Dr. Haror's Wellness point out that while social media has undoubtedly raised awareness regarding personal health and made dermatology more accessible, it has also spread a lot of misinformation. As a result, people are damaging their hair and skin by experimenting with various unverified hacks. The goal shouldn't be to look like a filter; it should be to have skin that can breathe and hair that can withstand Delhi's hostile weather.

The Delhi Struggle: Dust, Heat, and Hard Water

Delhi's climate is a unique beast--extreme summer temperatures (up to 50°C), bone-chilling winters, and breathing in one of the world's most polluted air. This environmental stress takes an extreme toll on the skin, resulting in increased cases of skin inflammation and premature skin aging among Delhiites.

"The pollution in the NCR is not only a respiratory problem, but also a concern for the skin and hair," says Dr. Vineeta Pathak. "The pollutants get trapped in your pores and accumulate on your scalp, causing more breakouts, skin dullness, and an itchy or oily scalp."

It's not the skin alone that is getting a beating. Talk to any dermatologist for hair loss in Delhi NCR, and he/she will tell you that hair fall is the number one concern in their clinic. Our hair is under siege between the high mineral content of the water in the city and the constant oxidative stress.

Dr. Navnit Haror, the founder of Dr. Haror Wellness, is of the opinion that the secret lies in the inner health and early medical intervention. "I see patients every day who have tried every haircare product in the market with no luck," says Dr. Navnit Haror. "The truth is, hair loss in a high-stress environment like Delhi needs a clinical approach. Whether it's nutrition or advanced therapy, we have to treat the root, not just the strand."

Essential Tips for Healthy Skin and Hair

Maintaining healthy skin and hair in Delhi NCR requires discipline and the right products. The dermatologists in Delhi NCR at Dr. Haror's Wellness suggest focusing on the following basic lifestyle choices:

- Sun Protection is a Must: The sun in Delhi is notoriously harsh. It is best to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen daily, even on a cloudy day or when you are indoors, to prevent premature aging, dark spots, and pigmentation.

- Use Sulphate-Free Shampoo for Hair Wash: Delhi's hard water and harsh ingredients in your shampoos can remove the natural oils in your scalp. So, you should always use mild, gentle, and sulphate-free shampoos that help maintain the pH balance of the scalp and prevent hair from becoming brittle and prone to breakage.

- Pay Attention to Your Diet: What you eat reflects on your face and hair. The oxidative stress caused due to air pollution in Delhi can be countered by increasing your intake of antioxidants; these include colorful berries, greens, and nuts.

- Hydration and Hair Washes: Although it is tempting to wash hair every day to remove the dust, excessive hair washing can result in a dry, itchy scalp. Stick to a routine of 2-3 times a week, ensuring you rinse thoroughly to remove all product buildup.

- Sleep and Stress Management: A major cause of acne outbreaks and sudden loss of hair is a high level of cortisol due to the stress of urban lifestyles. The key to any personal care routine is prioritizing 7-8 hours of quality sleep.

When Lifestyle Isn't Enough: Advanced Clinical Solutions

Sometimes, despite the best diet and the most expensive sunscreens, we can't beat the environmental stressors and require a more targeted, medical approach. For those experiencing persistent hair and skin issues, consulting the best dermatologist in Delhi, NCR can be the ideal choice rather than home remedies and guesswork treatments.

Dr. Navnit Haror, a Gold Medalist Dermatologist and international hair transplant surgeon, says that, "Today, medical science, particularly dermatology, has evolved to meet the needs of the modern urban population. When lifestyle changes aren't helping in preventing hair fall, we look toward regenerative science," says Dr. Navnit Haror. "Treatments like PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) and GFC (Growth Factor Concentrate) have become game-changers. They use the patient's own biological resources to strengthen follicles and encourage new growth without the need for invasive surgery." For the skin, specialized medifacials like HydraFacial and collagen-boosting therapies like skin boosters, fillers, Botox, etc., chemical peels, and laser treatments are often recommended to repair the damage caused by PM2.5 pollutants and UV exposure. These treatments go beyond the surface and work at a cellular level to restore the glow.

Professional, Science-Based Care is the Need of the Hour

The definition of being healthy has evolved. Your skin and hair tell about your overall health. Maintaining healthy skin and hair is a marathon, not a sprint. With some changes in lifestyle choices and daily habits and professional guidance, you can achieve healthy & glowing skin and luscious locks. Dr. Haror's Wellness, a leading dermatology clinic in Delhi, combining state-of-the-art dermatology treatments with a compassionate, patient-first approach, continues to lead in offering world-class dermatological solutions for more than 18 years. Whether you are looking for the best dermatologist in Delhi, NCR, for a persistent skin condition or a specialized hair doctor in Delhi to restore your hair and confidence, you can rely on them for professional, science-based, and sustainable solutions.

FAQs

Q. How Can I Control Hair Fall?

To prevent hair fall, you need to take a balanced diet that should include protein, iron, and vitamins, practice stress management, and avoid excess use of heating tools or other harsh chemical treatments. Additionally, use a gentle shampoo, oil your hair frequently, and see a dermatologist in case hair loss does not stop, or is intense.

Q. How Do I Improve My Skin Health?

To enhance your skin condition, you should have a regular skincare routine, such as washing your skin, moisturizing, and wearing sunscreen every day. Keep hydrated, maintain a balanced diet with plenty of vitamins. Exercise and sleep are also important in maintaining your skin healthy and shiny.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and awareness purposes only. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed by the experts are based on their professional experience. Individual skin and hair concerns may vary, and readers are advised to consult a qualified dermatologist or healthcare professional for personalized diagnosis and treatment.

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