Business News | How to Pick the Perfect Water Cooler Capacity for Your Daily Needs

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 8: In today's fast-paced world, whether it is a bustling office or a busy commercial space, one can find water coolers on different floors, as access to clean drinking water is essential, and chilled water adds a level of comfort that enhances convenience. With such high and consistent water usage, choosing the right water cooler becomes important for businesses. For this, certain factors like daily consumption requirements, peak usage times and space allotted for the water cooler should be considered. Selecting the wrong capacity can lead to inconvenience and inefficiency, making it important to choose wisely.

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This informative blog will provide insight into how to select the perfect water cooler capacity for your daily needs.

What is a Water Cooler Capacity?

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Water cooler capacity indicates the amount of chilled water that can be dispensed in an hour of continuous use. It is measured in litres per hour (LPH).

For instance, a water cooler having 20 LPH capacity can supply up to 20 litres of chilled water in an hour.

Why Does Choosing the Right Capacity Matter in a Commercial Water Cooler?

Choosing the right capacity matters in a commercial water cooler because a small unit may be insufficient and struggle to meet demand during peak hours. On the other hand, an oversized unit can result in wastage of water, higher electricity and operational costs. Additionally, opting for a water cooler with an in-built purifier, such as RO water coolers, will provide access to purified water. This can help maintain people's health and improve their overall productivity. For instance, a water cooler for the office with an inbuilt purifier will provide purified and chilled water to the employees, reducing the risk of waterborne health issues.

Understanding Daily Water Consumption Requirements

Daily water consumption depends on several factors.

- Weather changes influence water usage. The summer season increases water consumption, and the winter season reduces water intake.- Working hours also have an impact; if it is a 10-hour shift, water usage will increase compared to those having shorter shifts of 5- 6 hours. - The type of establishments also plays an important role; places like hospitals require a higher volume of water to maintain hygiene and operational needs. - Footfall directly impacts the daily demand. For instance, a small clinic may have lower daily water consumption than a hospital, where patient load and workforce are higher.How to Estimate Water Needs Based on the Number of Users

The number of users and the storage capacity are directly proportional to each other.

In general, an individual consumes 2-4 litres of drinking water. Hence,

- 20 people would consume approximately 40-80 litres of water per day- 50 people would consume around 100-200 litres of water per day- 100 people would consume approximately 200-400 litres of water per day.This usage pattern can vary with weather patterns. It is generally advisable to select a cooler with slightly higher capacity than the estimated number to accommodate peak demand.

Choosing the Right Commercial Water Cooler for Different Spaces

Water cooler selection should align with the environment where it will be in use.

- A water cooler with around 40 litres of storage capacity and 25 LPH can be suitable for offices and industrial units.-A water cooler with 40 litres of storage capacity and 120 LPH can be suitable for offices and clinics.- A water cooler with 80 litres of storage capacity and 120 LPH can be suitable for a factory floor and educational campuses.This would result in a seamless water supply to all in every space, eliminating the fluctuating supply, which causes frustration in people.

Additional Features to Consider in a Commercial Water Cooler

Storage capacity is one of the major factors when buying a commercial water cooler. However, there are some additional yet important features one should keep in mind.

- Water filtration system: Opting for a multi-stage water purification system along with copper-zinc technology gives purified water enriched with essential minerals.- Energy efficiency: Opting for energy-efficient water coolers will reduce electricity costs.- Durable build quality: Opting for a durable steel body would ensure hygiene and reduce repair costs as it is meant to withstand tough commercial environments.- Easy maintenance and filter replacement: This facility, given by the manufacturer, will prevent the hassle associated with maintenance issues.Keeping these features in mind will help one to choose a water cooler that is efficient, reliable and cost-effective in the long run.

Conclusion

Choosing the right water cooler capacity involves not just estimating daily consumption, but also an understanding of usage patterns, demand during both normal and peak hours, and a careful balance between storage and the cooling capacity. A suitable water cooler will provide an uninterrupted water supply and gradually improve the user convenience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)