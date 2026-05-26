Business News | How VinFast's Ecosystem Strategy Won Over Indian Aftersales Partners

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 26: What Indian partners saw in Vietnam was not simply factory scale, but a full EV ecosystem designed to make long-term ownership feel viable. That experience is now shaping how VinFast expands its aftersales and charging strategy in India.

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Before coming to Vietnam, Rishav Kumar Choudhary, Managing Director of JP Emobility, had already seen presentations about Vingroup, Vietnam's largest private conglomerate. But visiting VinFast's factories and experiencing the broader ecosystem firsthand revealed a scale far beyond what he had expected.

"The presentations and slides do not fully capture the actual scale of the Vingroup ecosystem," Rishav said during the trip in May. "In reality, it is much larger and more impressive than what we had imagined."

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That impression was shaped over seven days in Vietnam, where nearly 200 VinFast partners, dealers, and investors gathered for the company's Global Business Conference. What they saw was not just an automaker, but an ecosystem deeply embedded in daily life.

VinFast vehicles moved constantly through the streets of Hanoi and Hai Phong, not only as private cars but also as commercial fleets and taxis. Across the cities, the partners encountered Vingroup businesses in nearly every direction. There was Vinhomes in real estate. Vinmec in healthcare. VinUni and Vinschool in education. Vinpearl in hospitality. Technology companies like VinRobotics and VinDynamics.

Different industries. Different business models. Yet somehow, each had become one of the leading names in its field.

Building confidence through ecosystem scale

Success in one sector can happen through timing or luck. Repeating it across industries suggests something else entirely.

That "something else", many partners concluded during the trip, was the customer-first philosophy of Pham Nhat Vuong, the billionaire founder of Vingroup.

More than 30 years ago, his business journey began in Ukraine selling instant noodles to local consumers unfamiliar with the idea of preparing a meal simply by pouring boiling water. To help customers trust the product, his staff reportedly demonstrated the preparation process directly to them.

That instinct to reduce uncertainty still runs through Vingroup's businesses today, especially at VinFast. The company did not simply build electric vehicles in Vietnam. It built the surrounding infrastructure designed to make EV ownership feel dependable.

Consumers can experience VinFast long before buying one through Green SM, Vietnam's all-electric ride-hailing platform operating entirely with VinFast vehicles. Owners can charge through V-Green, which plans a nationwide charging network averaging roughly 10 kilometers between charging stations in urban areas and around 70 kilometers along highways. If repairs are needed, customers can access nearly 400 service workshops nationwide by the end of 2025.

The ownership commitments themselves are equally aggressive. VinFast has extended free charging at V-Green stations until March 31, 2029, along with warranties extending up to 10 years for both vehicles and batteries, helping ensure potential owners of its commitment.

That ecosystem approach has helped VinFast move from a newcomer to Vietnam's best-selling car brand in less than a decade. In April 2026 alone, the company delivered 24,774 electric vehicles, bringing cumulative deliveries for the first four months of the year to 78,458 vehicles.

For aftersales partners, however, confidence was not built only through policies or sales numbers. It was built through manufacturing scale.

At the Hai Phong factory, partners saw one of the largest EV production hubs in the region operating at full capacity. By the end of 2025, the facility had produced 200,000 electric vehicles in a single year, supported by more than a thousand ABB robots and tens of thousands of workers across three shifts.

"Seeing the factory was amazing," said Shailesh Borse from MyTVS, one of VinFast's aftersales partners in India who participated in the trip. "With more than 90% automation and the latest technology, it reflects a very modern infrastructure. We feel very confident in our association with the brand."

Exporting the confidence model globally

That long-term confidence is now becoming part of VinFast's global expansion strategy.

What partners saw in Vietnam was not a market-specific experiment, but a repeatable playbook the company is beginning to apply internationally. The idea is consistent across markets: do not just sell EVs. Build the surrounding ecosystem that makes customers feel supported after the purchase.

India has become one of the clearest examples of that approach.

Before building its manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, VinFast evaluated 15 locations across six Indian states. According to company executives, the site in Thoothukudi was transformed from undeveloped land into a highly automated EV factory within just 15 months.

The factory currently assembles the VF 6, VF 7, and the MPV 7 for the Indian market, but VinFast is already planning further expansion. In late 2025, the company signed an agreement to add roughly 200 hectares to the existing facility, supporting future production of electric buses and electric motorcycles.

At the same time, the company has been building the aftersales and charging ecosystem around those vehicles.

VinFast has rapidly expanded its retail and aftersales footprint in India, reaching a new milestone in March by inaugurating its 50th showroom nationwide. The company now aims to establish 75 dealerships across more than 60 cities in India by the end of the year, extending beyond major metro areas into emerging markets. At the same time, VinFast has partnered with MyTVS, RoadGrid, and Global Assure to establish 120 service workshops designed to support customers nationwide, while building a broader EV ecosystem spanning manufacturing, retail, charging infrastructure, aftersales services, and battery value chain partnerships.

Charging infrastructure is expanding in parallel. Through V-Green and local partners, VinFast is building a broader charging network while reducing ownership barriers through aggressive customer incentives. In late 2025, V-Green partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to deploy EV charging stations across HPCL's nationwide network, while also signing with multiple vendors PAN India to accelerate fast charger rollout across highways, urban centers, and Smart Cities zones.

The infrastructure push is being reinforced by a wider ownership support strategy designed to make EV adoption feel more practical and lower-risk for Indian consumers. Those initiatives include free charging until 2029, free maintenance for three years or 36,000 kilometers, and cash support for customers switching from gasoline vehicles to VinFast EVs. The company also offers seven-year vehicle warranties and 10-year battery warranties across several models in India.

"The free charging, battery warranty, and vehicle warranty programs are extremely attractive offers that very few international brands provide," said Sweta Choudhary, Director of JP Emobility and also a participant in the VinFast Global Business Conference.

Alongside factory tours and ecosystem visits, the conference concluded with the signing of Memoranda of Understanding between VinFast and 29 international aftersales partners across not only India, but also Indonesia, the Philippines, and Kazakhstan, as part of the company's plan to accelerate its global EV service network. The agreements are expected to support the opening of 68 new service workshops globally, including new workshops across India.

"Our goal is not simply to expand the network, but to build a customer-centric aftersales ecosystem that delivers an outstanding experience on a global scale," said Mr. Bui Viet Hung, Deputy CEO of Global Aftersales at VinFast, in a statement. "Through partnerships with experienced local operators and the application of VinFast's global standards, we aim to provide aftersales services that are exceptional, responsive, and reliable."

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