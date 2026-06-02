Business News | How West Asia Crisis is Reshaping India's Furniture Industry - And Why Saraf Furniture Adjusted Its Prices

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 2: The ongoing geopolitical tensions and shipping disruptions in West Asia have triggered a cascading impact on global supply chains. India's furniture and home products industry, heavily reliant on imported timber, engineered wood, hardware, laminates, and petrochemical-based foams and adhesives, is now facing severe headwinds. Extended transit times via Red Sea routes, freight costs that have surged over 300%, and volatility in petrochemical-linked inputs are forcing manufacturers to rethink their sourcing, logistics, and inventory strategies.

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Amid this challenging landscape, Saraf Furniture - a leading name in premium solid sheesham wood furniture - has announced a measured revision in its product pricing. The decision comes after months of absorbing escalating costs, from container freight to raw material procurement.

"The disruptions are not temporary. We have seen lead times stretch from 30 to over 60 days, and freight rates per container have more than doubled," said Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO of Saraf Furniture. "While we continue to absorb a significant portion of the increased costs, some correction is unavoidable to maintain quality and timely delivery. Our commitment to customers remains unchanged - authentic craftsmanship and durable furniture."

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Saraf Furniture is leveraging its direct-from-manufacturer model to minimize the impact, exploring alternative ports and consolidating shipments wherever possible. The company assures that the price adjustment is modest and transparent, reflecting only the most unavoidable increases in logistics and petrochemical-linked inputs like adhesives and foams.

As the West Asia crisis continues to evolve, Saraf Furniture remains focused on inventory resilience and supply chain agility. For customers, the message is clear: quality and reliability will never be compromised, even as the industry navigates its toughest supply shock in years.

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