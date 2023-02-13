Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): HRKatha, India'a leading online HR platform connecting HR professionals, will organise The Great HR Debate on Feb 17, 2023, at The Lalit Ashok Bengaluru. The Great HR Debate aims to create a uniform consensus on the future of HR by hosting inspiring keynote speakers for interactive sessions, panel discussions and much more. The one-day conference will offer an opportunity for HR professionals to gain insight from renowned industry experts and engage in meaningful dialogue with their peers.

The event will witness the esteemed panel of HR Experts deliberating on a wide range of topics and attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest tools, strategies, and best practices in HR, as well as network with like-minded professionals. With an emphasis on collaboration and innovation, The Great HR Debate promises to be an event of valuable knowledge exchange.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Along with UP Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath … – Latest Tweet by ANI UP/Uttarakhand.

Speaking about the event, Prajjal Saha, Editor & Publisher, HRKatha said, "The Great HR Debate will bring together thought leaders from diverse backgrounds to offer differing perspectives on the role of HR in today's organizations. This is a great opportunity for HR professionals to gain insights into the latest trends, tools, and strategies and learn more about the changing landscape of HR. The debate will also provide an open forum for participants to discuss the challenges and successes that they have faced while implementing new HR practices. We can collectively strive towards a better and more efficient HR ecosystem by engaging in this dialogue."

The event will also unveil the report HR Forecast 2023 to offer attendees a comprehensive look into the HR industry's future and help participants stay ahead of the curve and make a meaningful impact in their organisations. In addition to the informative discussions and expert insights, the Great HR Debate will welcome Krish Shankar, the HR expert and renowned author of the book 'Catalyse', as a special guest. In addition, The Great HR Debate will also feature a presentation by S Venkatesh, President of Group HR at RPG Group, where he will discuss the current state of leadership evaluation in organisations for prioritising qualities such as transparency, empathy, loyalty, and mentoring.

Also Read | Valentine’s Day 2023: Don’t Record Sex Videos to Avoid Being Blackmailed After Break Up, Bangkok Police Tell Couples.

Prajjal from HRKatha added, "In a world where technology is rapidly changing and customer needs are rapidly evolving, HR teams must be agile and flexible to stay competitive. This requires constant training, knowledge acquisition, and skill development. To remain successful, HR teams must continuously update their processes to ensure they can accommodate the changing environment. They must also be proactive in predicting upcoming needs and trends in order to stay ahead of the competition. The Great HR Debate is the ultimate platform for HR professionals and enthusiasts to come together and engage in thought-provoking discussions. Participants will have the chance to share their ideas and thoughts and gain valuable insights that can shape the future of HR."

"It's a good time for a honest debate on some of the people related trends. In these times of turbulent change, I think debating and understanding the basic principles will help guide our thinking. Personally, I look forward to The Great HR debate," says Krish Shankar, Group Head- Human Resources, Infosys, who will give a special address at the conference.

"The Metaverse is a reality unfolding around us with tremendous potential to transform the hybrid workplace, but not without its share of concerns around cost and accessibility in the short term and social implications in the longer term. I look forward to sharing my thoughts at the 'The Great HR Debate' organized by HRKatha on 17th February," says Sailesh Menezes, Sr. Director & Head - HR, India Geography, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.

"It's high time we focused on what the employee wants, rather than what companies need. And about time the employee is seen as a customer - an internal customer! This change in mindset is what will drive employee experience, and put a spotlight on how the employee sees the environment. After all, once she/he joins an organisation, its an environment that they will be in, and employee experience is all about that they see, hear & feel in that environment. And the environment includes colleagues, culture, processes, infrastructure....in short, everything that makes up the environment in the organisation. Its akin to how you would be treated if you entered someone's home as a guest, and continue to stay there for the long term. Are we ready to see this from an employee's perspective? Do we treat the employee as a customer? Join us at the Great HR Debate to find out!," says Ravi Kumar Sr. President & CPO, Page Industries.

Link for registration: www.hrkatha.com/the-great-hr-debate.

The event is powered by Tata Steel Industrial Consulting in association with Keka HR. Other partners are Vantage Circle (employee engagement partner), Greyt HR (HR and payroll partner), Thomas Assessment (talent assessment partner) & NHRD Bangalore Chapter (community partner). The event is supported by XLRI Alumni Bangalore Chapter & XISS Alumni Bangalore Chapter.

The lineup of speakers (Alphabetic order) at The Great HR Debate to feature an impressive roster of industry leaders.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)