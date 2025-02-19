NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: HT Labs is proud to secure 7 wins across key categories at the recent afaqs! Digies 2025 awards. Recognised for its innovation, creativity, and customer engagement, HT Labs' flagship platforms, OTTplay Premium, India's leading content discovery and streaming platform, and Slurrp, India's ultimate food discovery platform, continue to set new industry benchmarks and these awards recognise their passion, creativity, and commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital engagement.

OTTplay Premium's Award-Winning Innovations

* Bronze - Best Use of Instagram (OTTplay Premium): OTTplay Premium captivated audiences with curated content, exclusive behind-the-scenes insights, and tailored streaming recommendations, elevating user engagement on Instagram.

* Bronze - Best Use of Video in PR (OTTplay Premium): Recognised for its powerful video storytelling, OTTplay Premium effectively leveraged behind-the-scenes content, influencer collaborations, and creative video ads, strengthening its brand presence.

* Bronze - Best Innovation in Digital (OTTplay Premium): OTTplay Premium was honoured for redefining content discovery, using data-driven insights and AI-powered recommendations to enhance the OTT experience.

* Bronze - Best Use of Social Media Marketing (OTTplay): Celebrated for its strategic social media campaigns, OTTplay engaged users with creative storytelling, audience segmentation, and real-time conversations, fostering a dynamic community.

Slurrp's Digital Excellence Recognised

* Gold - Best Microsite (Slurrp - C3PO): Slurrp was applauded for its seamless user experience and personalised culinary recommendations, making it a go-to destination for food lovers.

* Gold - Best Use of Instagram (Slurrp): By harnessing the power of visual storytelling, live interactions, and community-driven content, Slurrp created an immersive Instagram experience, featuring stunning food photography, interactive tutorials, and user-generated content.

* Bronze - Best Consumer Engagement on Mobile (Slurrp - C3PO): Slurrp's cutting-edge mobile engagement strategies, including personalised notifications, gamification, and intuitive features, ensured a frictionless user journey on the go.

"We are thrilled to see OTTplay and Slurrp recognised for its digital excellence and innovation. These awards validate our dedication to creating a personalised, engaging content discovery experience. From social media to video storytelling, we're committed to redefining how audiences interact with content. We remain dedicated to pushing creative boundaries and enhancing user experience across our products," said Avinash Mudaliar, Co-Founder & CEO, HT Labs.

As HT Labs continues to drive innovation across its platforms, these accolades reaffirm its position as a leader in digital engagement, content discovery, and customer experience.

OTTplay is India's pioneering OTT aggregator that uses AI-based recommendations to revolutionize content discovery and consumption. With the introduction of OTTplay Premium, the platform now offers a curated selection of content from 40 premier OTT platforms which are personalized based on each user's unique preferences.

Slurrp is an all-in-one recipe aggregator designed to make cooking and meal planning easier for everyone. With a nationwide community of 7+ lakh home chefs and foodies, it helps you discover calorie-counted recipes that match their diet choices, fitness goals, and taste preferences, catering to all cooking skill levels-from beginners to experts. Offering a wide range of recipes across cuisines and meal types, Slurrp ensures variety and flexibility in meal preparation. Further, the site also offers a variety of food industry insights, including trends, special features and more.

