New Delhi [India], March 6: India has become the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, with over 1.6 lakh DPIIT-registered startups driving innovation, creating jobs, and transforming industries. These startups are not just businesses--they're shaping the country's future by solving real-world problems and supporting initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India. Sectors like fintech, health tech, deep tech, and sustainability are seeing breakthroughs, making India a key player in the global startup space.

HT Media Crafting Bharat Awards 2025: Recognizing Real Impact

The HT Media Crafting Bharat Awards 2025, an initiative by NewsReach (Vyomeen Media Pvt Ltd) and curated by Fever Network, was all about celebrating people and organizations driving change. What started as the Crafting Bharat Podcast, a platform to share startup journeys, has grown into a space that not only tells these stories but also acknowledges the work behind them.

Held on 21st February 2025 at the ITC Grand Central, Mumbai, the event brought together entrepreneurs, innovators, and industry leaders for a night of recognition, meaningful conversations, and insights. It wasn't just another startup awards event--it went beyond traditional categories to celebrate those shaping Bharat in different ways. From founders and technocrats to artists, scientists, and social impact leaders, the awards highlighted individuals making a real difference in India's growth story. With leaders from diverse sectors in the room, the event became more than just a ceremony--it reflected how far India's startup ecosystem has come and where it's headed next.

A big shoutout to our gifting partners for adding thoughtful touches to the event. Sylvi, founded by Krushna Ghevariya and Ishan Kukadia, gifted watches combining style and functionality. Magical Blends, led by Uttara, treated awardees to premium skincare kits, making the experience even more special.

The awards were presented in three categories:

* 30 Under 30 - Recognizing young trailblazers* 40 Under 40 - Honoring mid-career achievers* Bharat Innovators - Celebrating change-makers across industries

It was a night of stories, connections, and acknowledging those who are shaping the future of Bharat.

Here's a glimpse into the Changemakers who made it to the winners' list

Sangram Singh - A Champion of Strength, Resilience, and Inspiration

A celebrated professional wrestler, motivational speaker, and youth icon, Sangram Singh was honored by Bharat Innovators for his extraordinary journey of perseverance and determination. Overcoming immense challenges, he has not only excelled in wrestling but also inspired millions with his motivational talks and philanthropic efforts. His story is a testament to the power of resilience, making him a true role model for the youth of Bharat.

Dia Mirza - Social Impact Leader - Leading with Purpose, Beyond the Spotlight' award

A celebrated actress, producer, and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, Dia Mirza was honored under the Bharat Innovators category for her relentless advocacy for sustainability, wildlife conservation, and climate action. While she is celebrated for her versatility in Indian cinema, her contributions go far beyond the screen.

A strong advocate for sustainability, environmental conservation, and social causes, Dia has consistently used her platform to drive awareness and action. Whether championing climate initiatives or supporting underprivileged communities, she has shown what it means to lead with purpose.

Avinash Tiwary - A Changemaker in Cinema who is redefining storytelling through his performances.

A powerhouse of talent and versatility, Avinash Tiwary was recognized under Bharat Innovators for his transformative impact on Indian cinema. From playing a passionate lover in Laila Majnu to an enigmatic charmer in Bulbul, Avinash has consistently impressed audiences with his versatility. His dedication to meaningful cinema has not only elevated the industry but also inspired emerging talent. With each project, he continues to challenge norms, reshape narratives, and contribute to the evolution of Bollywood storytelling. As he takes on new roles and explores fresh narratives, Avinash Tiwary remains a true innovator in Indian cinema.

Swastika Mukherjee - Breaking Barriers in Entertainment

An acclaimed actress known for her fearless and unconventional roles, Swastika Mukherjee was honored under Bharat Innovators for challenging norms and bringing powerful, nuanced performances to Indian cinema. She took center stage--not just as a celebrated actress but as a true trailblazer in Indian and Bengali cinema. Known for her bold and powerful performances, she has captivated audiences with her talent and authenticity, redefining storytelling with every role she takes on.

Beyond cinema, Swastika has been a passionate advocate for animal rights, using her platform to raise awareness and give a voice to the voiceless. Whether through her artistry or activism, she continues to stand for what truly matters, proving that being a star is not just about being in the spotlight--it's about using that platform for meaningful change.

The Crafting Bharat Awards celebrated trailblazing innovators and leaders reshaping industries with groundbreaking contributions. Among them, Shalil Gupta of Ozonetel redefined customer experiences, while Sitla Thakur of FundBezzie set new benchmarks in digital investment platforms. Harddik K Patel of Quali5Care revolutionized healthcare, and Viswaprasad S Nair of Bindwel spearheaded technological transformation.

Social impact was at the heart of the awards, with Arhan Bagati of KYARI leading change, Dr. Meenakshi Shanbhag of Makoons championing early childhood development, and Sanjay Khimesera (President Asifa India) advocating for media excellence. The event also highlighted startup ecosystem builders like Sravanth Gajula & Sandeep Bommireddi of AdOnMo and Shikhar Neogi of Neoble Corp.

Tech and digital innovation were celebrated with Praanesh Bhuvaneswar of Qoruz excelling in influencer marketing, Sidharth Ghosh of ITW Playworx redefining entertainment tech, and Dhaval Patel of S.D. HUB shaping e-commerce and fintech. Anuj Tiwari, founder of Innovit Technologies, pushed AI advancements, while Samkit Shah of Jitendra EV pioneered electric mobility solutions.

In the business and media landscape, Shrikant Pandey of Indiamanthan Publications reinforced business journalism, and Bhumish Sheth of Zimble Marketing elevated digital marketing standards. Jithin Sethumadhavan of Qoruz was recognized for agency leadership, and Deepanshu Shukla and Sujith Gopinath advanced tech and healthcare communications.

Industry transformation was a key theme, with Unni Bhaskar revolutionizing airport infrastructure, Premjith Edassery of Bloom Hotel leading tech-driven hospitality, and Vinitt Dessai innovating hair systems. Dr. Chinuu Kwatra was honored for his environmental sustainability efforts, and Suyash Singh of GalaxEye for deep-tech advancements.

The awards also recognized financial and compliance excellence, with Mohit Agarwal of Wockhardt leading pharma innovation, Suraj Nangia excelling in tax and audit solutions, and Dr. Nishant S. Mehta shaping fintech auditing. Jitendra Somani of Pocket HRMS and Mayuresh Darne contributed to fintech and startup ecosystems, respectively.

Leaders in entertainment and creative industries, such as SIMA RAAJ of Golden Hue Productions and Shripal of Enjoy, were celebrated for their artistic contributions. Meanwhile, Nazneen of Aminsofttech led the future of tech solutions, and Aalok Kumar of NEC India was recognized for empowering citizens.

From engineering innovations by Viraj of Unitech Power Solutions to fintech excellence by Vishesh Rajaram of Speciale Invest, these visionaries continue to drive Bharat forward. Their dedication and achievements illuminate the path toward a more innovative, sustainable, and inclusive future.

The Crafting Bharat Awards honored pioneers, disruptors, and visionaries across industries, recognizing their outstanding contributions to business, technology, healthcare, education, and social impact.

From Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, who revolutionized multi-specialty healthcare at Kauvery Hospitals, to Poornima Garg, who led impactful social initiatives at Room to Read India, each awardee exemplified excellence. Naga Srirama Narasimha Raviteja Malladi and Akshatha Madapura Anantharamu transformed the tech and e-commerce landscapes, while Sanjeev Jain redefined the automobile industry. Zeeshan Mansoori spearheaded organic growth in digital platforms, and Aakash Jugraj shaped AI and blockchain media.

The awards also recognized Harshvardhan Chauhan, who innovated in the FMCG sector, and Pankaj Kumar Choudhary, who set trends in luxury fashion. Devarshi Malviya bridged investors and F&B brands, while Dr. Mickey Keki Mehta advanced holistic health. Jagadish Nangineni led luxury real estate, and Rohan Paul transformed the lens manufacturing industry. In the financial sector, Manish Lalwani and Harsh Jha drove innovations in wealth management and financial distress resolution.

Trailblazers in content, education, and entrepreneurship included Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, who reshaped global education, and Mithun Chakravarthy, who played a key role in the media and creator economy. Thomson R. Andrews was recognized as a visionary in music and media, and Sonia Kotak made a significant impact on social media. Shivam Mehta excelled in digital marketing, and Jobo Kuruvilla redefined disruptive marketing.

A constellation of trailblazers was honored for their groundbreaking contributions across diverse industries. Sanjeev Pasricha was celebrated as a Creative Disruptor in Museum Curation, redefining cultural experiences, while Dr. Prakhyat was recognized as a Healthcare Pioneer, advancing medical solutions. Anmol Srivastava (TickYourList) revolutionized the travel industry with his innovative approach to tourism, and Shubhreet Kaur transformed media strategies as a Game Changer in Communications. Amit Mahadik and Poonam Mahadik, the visionary founders of Siddhivinayak Advertising, were applauded for their remarkable impact on the Outdoor Media Industry. Ms. Binda Dey's creative brilliance was acknowledged for her invaluable contributions to the industry. Anshul Ajmera's entrepreneurial excellence earned him the prestigious Bharat Innovators Award, while Manish Khurana was lauded for leading the Best Venture Studio for Startup Growth & Investment, fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Ankit Agarwal redefined cricket retail by creating the Best Emerging Cric-eCommerce Platform, and Pranav Rajeev reshaped urban landscapes as a Leading Innovator in Infrastructure Development. Amit Mahendragiri Goswami's expertise in Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, AI, and Machine Learning safeguarded digital assets, and Anirudh Sridharan played a pivotal role in shaping the Creator Economy, enabling digital influencers. Pratibha Walia and Neeraj Walia were recognized for their exceptional contributions, while Vijay Agarwal and Vaibhav Agarwal's groundbreaking innovation in early education earned them the title of the Most Innovative Preschool Brand in India 2025.

Pravin Patel was honored for Excellence in Real Estate Development & Infrastructure, shaping modern cities with his visionary projects. Meanwhile, Subhash Ramdin Prajapati was celebrated for redefining beauty, innovation, and social change with his transformative initiatives. Each of these distinguished individuals continues to push boundaries, inspire innovation, and redefine excellence in their respective fields. Dipu Bose is a visionary transformational leader in medical technology, driving innovation and advancements that shape the future of healthcare.

Leaders in financial inclusion, such as Ankita Mitra, Chandan Khaitan, and Kunal Jhunjhunwala, ensured greater accessibility to secured lending, while Wilson K and Gaurav Thaker revolutionized luxury branding and beauty tech. Amitabh Shah drove social impact, Rakkesh R. Uddiyar led in fitness.These awardees demonstrated innovation, leadership, and a commitment to excellence, shaping India's future across diverse industries.

A Celebration That Goes Beyond Awards

Vyomeen Media Private Limited led News Reach and the HT Media Crafting Bharat Awards 2025 wasn't just about recognizing achievements--it was about bringing together people who are shaping the future. It showcased stories of resilience, innovation, and purpose, inspiring others to push boundaries and create lasting change.

As the event came to a close, it left behind more than just accolades. It sparked conversations, strengthened connections, and reinforced the vision of a self-reliant, forward-thinking Bharat. Every awardee's journey served as a reminder that progress isn't just about big ideas--it's about the people who dare to make them happen.

This wasn't just an awards night. It was a movement. And the journey of Crafting Bharat is far from over.

