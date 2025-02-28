NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28: The Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO), a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has partnered with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, a leading non-profit organization in India, to support visitors at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

HUDCO through its CSR assistance, is supporting establishment of a temporary community kitchen and kitchen-on-wheels, providing free meals for 50 days to the elderly and underprivileged visitors attending the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This initiative has been run from January 13 to February 26, 2025, during which millions from around the world will gather to celebrate faith, tradition, and cultural heritage.

HUDCO's CSR assistance has facilitated the procurement of essential kitchen equipment and other resources for this initiative. After the Mela, the equipment will be repurposed at nearby Akshaya Patra kitchens to continue serving nutritious meals to schoolchildren under the PM Poshan Program and at similar events.

Shri Sanjay Kulshrestha, Chairman & Managing Director of HUDCO, along with officials from HUDCO's Lucknow Regional Office, visited the facility and participated in meal distribution to the pilgrims. Other HUDCO officials also visited the facility periodically to participate and support the meal distribution efforts.

Sri Bharatarshabha Dasa, Trustee & National President, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, "We are immensely grateful for HUDCO's generous support, which enables us to serve the visitors of the Maha Kumbh Mela. This partnership represents a beautiful synergy of service and spirituality, fulfilling both the physical and spiritual needs of countless devotees. We are honored to contribute to this revered tradition with HUDCO's support."

Shri Sanjay Kulshrestha, Chairman & Managing Director, HUDCO, "At HUDCO, we are committed to making a meaningful impact on society by supporting initiatives that go beyond our core operations. Through this partnership with The Akshaya Patra Foundation at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, we are privileged to contribute to a centuries-old tradition, ensuring nourishment for vulnerable pilgrims and enhancing their spiritual journey."

This partnership stands as a testament to the power of collaboration in celebrating India's rich spiritual heritage. Together, HUDCO and The Akshaya Patra Foundation aim to make a lasting impact, fostering unity and devotion at this monumental event.

Established in 1970, HUDCO is a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). Guided by the motto "Profitability with Social Justice", HUDCO has played a pivotal role in shaping India's urban landscape by providing sustainable housing and infrastructure solutions. Over its 54-year journey, HUDCO has focused on addressing the housing and infrastructure needs of underserved communities. Recognized as a Non-Banking Financial Company - Infrastructure Finance Company (NBFC-IFC) by the Reserve Bank of India, HUDCO continues to contribute to the vision of a Viksit Bharat by facilitating sustainable asset creation.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to eliminating classroom hunger and addressing malnutrition in India. As an implementing partner of the PM Poshan Program, it provides nutritious mid-day meals to children in government and government-aided schools, thereby encouraging education and improving health outcomes.

Since its inception in 2000, the Foundation has grown from serving 1,500 children in five schools to becoming the world's largest not-for-profit mid-day meal provider, currently serving over 2.25 million children across 23,000 schools in 16 states and two union territories. Akshaya Patra's state-of-the-art kitchens are internationally recognized and continue to inspire visitors from around the globe.

