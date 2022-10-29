Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): HUL's Pureit announced the launch of its new range - Pureit Vital Series, a new range of RO + UV + Minerals based water purifiers with FiltraPower Technology, which is proven to remove toxic substances like industrial chemicals, pesticides, pathogens, and provide safe drinking water.

It meets the toughest safety standards and is tested by international laboratories. The range is turbocharged with superior performance in water recovery and purification speed. Its mineral-essence technology enriches water with essential minerals such as calcium and magnesium. Furthermore, the device is complemented with several convenience and luxury features.

Also Read | Telangana MLAs Poaching Case: Cyberabad Police Re-Arrest Three Accused Hours After High Court Set Aside Lower Court's Order.

Commenting on the launch, Deepak Subramanian, Executive Director, Home Care, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. said, "Consumer studies have often highlighted that water pollution and family health are the key category triggers. Pureit Vital Series has been designed keeping this insight at the core to provide safe drinking water and remove toxic substances."

Henk in 't Hof, Global CEO, Water & Air Wellness, Unilever said, "Pureit leverages our expertise in global water purification and local insights to deliver solutions that are world-class yet tailored to Indian market needs. The key focus of our product design team is to deliver a high-performance and high-quality product at an affordable price range."

Also Read | India vs South Africa Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Perth.

Vital Series comes after Pureit's successful launch of its patented Copper RO, which was also based on a key consumer insight and had disrupted the market of electric water purifiers. Pureit Vital also brings in a refreshing approach to product aesthetics. Inspired by modern geometry, the focus has been on creating a minimalistic design which looks premium and appealing in an Indian kitchen. The light-hearted promotional ad film showcases a young girl attempting a magic trick in front of her friends, to convert polluted water into safe drinking water with the help of her mother and Pureit Vital.

Pureit Vital Series, starting at Rs 13,999, is now available for purchase with details on the brand website, leading ecommerce platforms and physical retail stores.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)