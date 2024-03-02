PNN

New Delhi [India], March 2: Last weekend witnessed a spectacle in Delhi as renowned Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi graced the launch of the 4th UNCOVER Laser, Skin & Hair Clinic in Punjabi Bagh. The event marked a significant expansion for UNCOVER Clinics, already boasting three successful centers in Gurgaon, as it set foot in the heart of Delhi.

UNCOVER Clinics, known for their commitment to promoting skin health and self-care, collaborated with Huma Qureshi and other influential figures from the social media industry to emphasize the importance of embracing one's authentic self. The event centered around the theme of being "the original you," aligning with UNCOVER's mission to educate and empower their audience.

The vision of UNCOVER Clinics, aimed at bringing state-of-the-art skin health technology and treatments by India's leading dermatologists, resonated strongly with the launch of their 4th clinic. The new facility now offers a range of accessible and affordable treatments, including Laser Hair Reduction, Hair Loss Control solutions, and Medi-Facials, catering to the diverse skin care needs of the Delhi audience.

Huma Qureshi, a well-known face in the Indian film industry, shared her perspective on skin care and wellness during the event. She emphasized that the most valuable investment one can make is in their skin. Qureshi expressed her delight in partnering with UNCOVER, stating that the clinic has made it easier for individuals to invest in their skin and enhance their natural beauty. According to her, Laser Hair Removal has been a transformative game-changer in her personal wellness journey.

Saurabh Kochhar, founder and CEO of UNCOVER Clinics extended warm congratulations to Huma Qureshi during the launch. He applauded her for being deeply rooted and original in her Bollywood characters, a quality that resonates with the ethos of UNCOVER Clinics. The collaboration with Qureshi reflects the brand's commitment to associating with individuals who embody authenticity and celebrate their uniqueness.

The evening unfolded with a star-studded gathering, featuring various social media personalities and adding a touch of glamour to the successful inauguration of UNCOVER Clinics in Punjabi Bagh. The event highlighted the brand's dedication to making advanced skin care accessible to a wider audience and creating a space where individuals can prioritize their skin health and well-being.

As UNCOVER Clinics continues to expand its footprint, the launch in Punjabi Bagh marks a significant milestone in their journey. With a blend of advanced technology, expert dermatologists, and a commitment to promoting self-love, UNCOVER is set to redefine the standards of skin care in Delhi.

