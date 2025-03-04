ATK

New Delhi [India], March 4: The recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles have brought the global impact of burn-related emergencies into sharp focus. These fires have not only claimed lives and displaced thousands of families but have also left many survivors with severe burn injuries requiring extensive medical care. Events like these underscore the universal need for advanced burn treatment solutions to ensure timely recovery and reduce long-term complications.

Recent devastating incidents in India have also underscored the critical importance of fire safety and advanced burn care. In October 2024, the Nileshwar temple fireworks disaster in Kerala injured over 150 people when a fireworks storage unit caught fire during a festival, creating chaos among attendees. Just a month later, in November, the Jhansi hospital fire claimed the lives of 18 newborns in a tragic blaze at a neonatal intensive care unit in Uttar Pradesh.

These heartbreaking events are not isolated cases. Across India, burn injuries continue to pose a major public health challenge, with over 6 million cases reported annually, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. These incidents highlight the urgent need for advanced burn wound care solutions to ensure faster recovery and reduce complications.

Rising Need for Burn Wound Care in India

Burn injuries in India disproportionately affect specific demographic groups. Women of childbearing age are three times more likely than men to die from burn injuries, often due to self-inflicted burns or domestic incidents. Among children, the median age for burn victims is around 3 years, with scalds being the most common cause of injury. Furthermore, over 85% of burn victims in India fall within the productive age group of 15-64 years, with a mean age of 28.6 years. These disparities underline the importance of targeted care solutions catering to these vulnerable groups' unique needs.

In 2024, Delhi-a city of immense national and international significance--reported over 20,000 fire-related calls, reflecting a 37% increase from the previous year. As one of India's largest cities, Delhi's alarming numbers emphasize the widespread nature of fire-related incidents in urban areas. Thousands of victims suffer from burn injuries annually, often facing inadequate access to effective treatment, leading to infections, scarring, and prolonged recovery times.

"Treating burn wounds is particularly challenging because they are highly prone to infections and often experience prolonged healing times. Addressing this requires advanced solutions," said Dr. Manoj Jain, Founder of Human BioSciences. "Our collagen-based solutions are crafted to promote effective healing and improve recovery outcomes for burn patients."

Kollagen™: A Lifeline for Burn Survivors

Human BioSciences' Kollagen™ stands out as an innovative solution for treating burns. Retaining its native triple-helix collagen structure, Kollagen™ creates an optimal healing environment for burn wounds. It reduces inflammation, encourages tissue regeneration, and minimizes the risk of infection.

Dr. Ramakant H. Bembde, a leading plastic, reconstructive, and burns surgeon, shared:"SkinTemp® II with very good results for superficial & deep second-degree burns with more than 30% burnt areas. We have observed faster healing with less chances of wound infection & decreased pains in the wound areas. It's very useful on fresh wounds after tangential excision of partial thickness burns wounds, as it helps in hemostasis of minor bleeding from excised burns areas along with faster wound healing due to its protection of remaining dermal elements in the wound base."

Real-World Impact

Human BioSciences has forged partnerships with hospitals, clinics, and organizations across India to ensure burn survivors can access advanced treatment options. By integrating products like Kollagen™ and Medifil® II into burn care protocols, healthcare providers are witnessing significant improvements in healing outcomes.

"Every burn survivor deserves the chance to heal completely--not just physically, but emotionally. At Human BioSciences, we're not just offering products; we're offering hope and recovery," added Dr. Manoj Jain.

Expanding Access and Awareness

Recognizing the urgency of burn care, Human BioSciences is also working to educate communities and healthcare professionals about proper wound management for burns. Through workshops, training, and outreach programs, the company aims to ensure that advanced wound care is accessible to all who need it.

For supplies and purchasing information, contact: india-info@humanbiosciences.com

About Human BioSciences:

Human BioSciences, Inc. is a global biotechnology company specializing in collagen-based products for wound care management. Founded in 1990 by Dr. Manoj Jain, HBS pioneers advanced wound care with innovative solutions like Kollagen™ technology, offering SkinTemp® II Collagen Sheets, Medifil® II Collagen Particles, and Collatek® Collagen Gel. The company continues to expand globally, providing hope and healing to patients worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.humanbiosciences.com

