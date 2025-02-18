NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18: HuntVastuHomes.com, the pioneering real estate platform for Vastu compliant properties, announces the launch of its new feature, Check Vastu of Your House, enabling users worldwide to evaluate the Vastu compliance of their property. With this innovative feature, users can upload their floor plan with any one direction marked and receive a comprehensive Vastu rating, including pros and cons, in a timely and efficient manner.

This groundbreaking feature makes HuntVastuHomes.com a truly global platform, allowing users to check the Vastu rating of any property, whether or not it is listed on the website. Whether buying, renting, or owning a property anywhere in the world, users can make informed decisions without relying on subjective opinions from Vastu consultants.

A System-Driven Approach Backed by Expertise

The Vastu ratings are system-generated, utilizing an advanced algorithm designed by renowned Vastu expert "Dr. Smita Narang", combined with human validation for accuracy. This approach offers users a reliable and scientific analysis of their property's Vastu compliance.

Statements from the Co-founders

Raj Kumar Narang, Co-founder & CEO of HuntVastuHomes.com, said, "With the launch of Check Vastu of Your House, we are making Vastu insights accessible to everyone, everywhere. Users can now evaluate their property's Vastu compatibility without confusion, empowering them to make confident decisions."

Dr. Smita Narang, Co-founder and Vastu Expert, added, "Our proprietary system, built on years of Vastu consultancy experience, delivers Vastu ratings with precision. The higher the rating, the better the Vastu. This feature offers clarity and confidence, making Vastu assessment simple, transparent, and globally accessible."

A Global Offering with Local Relevance

The new feature breaks geographical barriers, making Vastu assessment available to users worldwide. Whether a user is in India, the United States, Dubai, or elsewhere, they can now check the Vastu of their current or prospective home without the need for expert visits.

HuntVastuHomes.com is a unique real estate portal combining technology with the ancient science of Vastu Shastra. The platform offers Vastu compliance ratings for properties based on an algorithm developed by Dr. Smita Narang. Users can explore properties, view Vastu ratings, and now, check the Vastu of their own properties simply by uploading a floor plan.

For more information, please visit the website huntvastuhomes.com.

