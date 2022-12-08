New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/GPRC): Tycoon global is well established international magazine brand that is known to embrace content related to entrepreneurship, lifestyle, luxury, fashion, philanthropy, business, and entertainment from all across the world.

A peerless magazine in its genre, every issue of Tycoon Global Magazine is incomparable because of its bespoke curation. The magazine has featured the likes of Rizwan Sajan, IAS Abhishek Singh, IAS Sonal Goel and Shekhar Suman thus so far. Known for covering stalwarts who create a mark globally through the power of knowledge, entrepreneurship, business acumen, social services, art & culture, and contribution in fashion, Bollywood & Hollywood, the magazine comes in both digital and physical formats.

Keeping in line with the vision of featuring frontrunners who usher positive impact and change in society through their relentless efforts, Tycoon Global Media & Magazines features global Fashion Icon, Philanthropist, Entrepreneur, and Director of MEIL Group, Sudha Reddy as their cover personality of the December 2022 edition.

The leading lady of Hyderabad, Sudha Reddy is often spotted in the company of Paris Hilton, Eva Longoria, Elizabeth Hurley, Anna Wintour and a galaxy of Hollywood stars and the world's most influential leaders. From the Global Gift Gala to the MET Gala, Paris Couture Week and the First Ladies Luncheon-- Sudha Reddy has spared no effort in leaving a mark with her stand-out red-carpet appearances. One of the leading business tycoons of India, a global fashion icon, socialite, art enthusiast and globe trotter, Sudha Reddy gets into distinct roles with such elan that she stuns the world in everything that she does. Yet the illustrious industrialist is most beloved for her endeavours in philanthropy and empowerment. The humanitarian who leads with her heart helms the corporate social responsibility initiatives of Megha Group Of Industries driving several social impact projects across India, while the eponymous Sudha Reddy Foundation aims to support women and children by focusing on affordable healthcare and accessible education. Her extensive charity work includes a collaboration with Elizabeth Hurley to campaign for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Paris and working alongside American actress Eva Longaria to raise awareness about children suffering from chronic diseases at The Global Gift Gala. Amongst her awards and achievements are being felicitated as a Global Gifter at the 10th Annual First Ladies Luncheon in 2022, Champions Of Change Award by the Telangana Government 2022 and the Young Indian Women Achievers Under 45 Award at Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) in 2021

Tycoon Global caught up with the powerhouse agent of change for a candid interview - Read all about it in the latest issue!

