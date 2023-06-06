NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 6: Advocate & Standing Counsel for the National Highway Authority of India & Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams Adv. Padma Rao Lakkaraju today took part in the prestigious ICC Moot Court competitions organised by the International Criminal Courts & International Bar Association (IBA), as an acting Judge at Hague, Netherlands. He is among the only two Indians invited to the competitions which are being organized in-person after a gap of more than two years. This week-long competition is being organised between June 2nd to 9th, at the Leiden University Campus, at The Hague, The Netherlands.

The International Bar Association (IBA) is the world's leading organisation of international legal practitioners, bar associations and law societies. The IBA influences the development of international law reform and shapes the future of the legal profession throughout the world. It has a membership of more than 80,000 individual legal professionals in 170 countries and 190 bar associations and law societies spanning all continents and has considerable expertise in providing assistance to the global legal community.

Commenting on his participation, Adv. Padma Rao Lakkaraju said, "A total of 400 future legal eagles (students) from 63 countries are participating in this week-long event. And a total of 40 Judges from around the World have been invited to speak and adjudicate at various sessions. I am very happy to have received this rare honour of representing India at such a prestigious platform, along with a fellow legal profession from Chandigarh."

All educational institutions offering a degree, or similar graduate or postgraduate qualification or training, in law or in a field related to international law, or in international relations, are eligible to participate in the competition. Each participating institution is allowed to enter one team, regardless of the number of colleges, departments, faculties, or schools within that institution, and the team may include students from one or more of its colleges, departments, faculties, or schools.

Adv. Padma Rao in the past represented the All-India Prosecutors Association (AIPA) which inked a pact with the International Association of Prosecutors (IPA). That agreement between AIPA and IPA opened doors for a greater international collaboration between the legal professionals from India and those from around the World. The pact provided an opportunity for young and experienced Indian law students and legal professionals to gain from the vast knowledge available around the World.

