New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Hydrogen is not just the fuel of the future but a key pillar of energy security, economic competitiveness, and environmental responsibility, said Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday in the national capital.

Addressing an event titled World Hydrogen India organised by S&P Global Commodity Insights, the Union Minister Puri underlined the scale of ambition, reminding that India aims to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030, backed by a robust policy framework and Rs 19,700 crore under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

"Every electrolyser manufacturer in the world is coming here because they see potential," he said.

Talking about the achievement of the adoption of biofuel blending, Puri said, "We set ourselves a target of biofuel blending of 10 per cent by 2020. And we achieved that five months in advance. Then we set ourselves, not 2020, I think 2022. Then we set up a 20 per cent target, I think by 2030. The first target we achieved five months in advance. The next target we achieved six years in advance."

Citing examples like Indian Oil's green hydrogen plant in Panipat and Tokyo Energy's competitive bids at Vizag, the minister noted how India's hydrogen production costs are steadily falling which is a sign of growing investor confidence and technology maturity.

He also pointed to Solar Energy Corporation of India's green ammonia tenders, calling green ammonia a "critical export opportunity" given its logistical advantages over natural gas.

The Union Cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission on 4th January 2023, with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore.

The overarching objective of the Mission is to make India a Global Hub for production, usage and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives, by targeting production of 5 MMT per annum of Green Hydrogen by 2030.

Reflecting on India's ambitious green hydrogen journey, Puri highlighted that the vision first laid out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2021, has rapidly evolved into a mission-mode national agenda.

From tender-driven price discovery and global competition to major green hydrogen and ammonia projects backed by state-run oil companies and private players, Puri said India is laying the groundwork for a self-reliant, export-ready green hydrogen economy. (ANI)

