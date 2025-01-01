New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recorded its highest-ever yearly domestic sales of 6,05,433 units in 2024.

According to an exchange filing, this milestone marks the third consecutive year of record-breaking domestic sales, underscoring Hyundai's strong presence in India's automobile market. Combined with exports, HMIL's total sales for the calendar year reached 7,64,119 units.

In December 2024, HMIL reported total sales of 55,078 units, comprising 42,208 units sold domestically and 12,870 units exported. While these figures indicate a slight decline of 2.4 per cent compared to December 2023, they reaffirm the company's consistent performance throughout the year.

Commenting on the achievement, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said, "HMIL has managed to sustain sales momentum in 2024, despite strong headwinds faced by the industry at large. Achieving highest ever domestic sales three years in a row, reflects customers' preference for brand Hyundai as their trusted smart mobility solutions provider."

He added, "Introduction of the innovative Hy-CNG Duo technology in 2024 resonated well with buyers, translating to the highest ever CNG contribution of 13.1 per cent to HMIL's domestic sales in CY 2024, against 10.4 per cent in CY 2023. By achieving highest ever yearly domestic sales of 1,86,919 Lakh units, Hyundai CRETA continued to strengthen HMIL's position as an SUV leader, helping HMIL accomplish highest ever domestic SUV contribution of 67.6 per cent in CY 2024."

Hyundai's SUV portfolio remained a standout performer in 2024. The Hyundai CRETA recorded its highest-ever yearly domestic sales of 1,86,919 units, contributing significantly to HMIL's position as a leader in the SUV segment. SUVs accounted for a record 67.6 per cent of HMIL's domestic sales, further strengthening the company's dominance in this category.

Another highlight of the year was the strong adoption of Hyundai's Hy-CNG Duo technology, which led to a record 13.1 per cent contribution of CNG vehicles to domestic sales, up from 10.4 per cent in 2023. This achievement reflects the growing preference for sustainable and cost-effective mobility solutions.

Exports also played a key role in HMIL's success, with 1,58,686 units shipped in 2024, reinforcing India's importance as a global export hub for Hyundai vehicles. Despite a marginal 3.0 per cent decline in exports compared to the previous year, HMIL's robust domestic performance offset the impact.

Looking ahead, Garg expressed optimism about the future, emphasizing the potential of upcoming models such as the CRETA Electric.

We are confident that the upcoming CRETA Electric, will further expand the appeal of this Undisputed, Ultimate SUV," he stated. (ANI)

