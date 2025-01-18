New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai Motor) unveiled the concept models of its advanced electric three-wheeler and micro four-wheeler at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 here in the national capital.

Together with TVS Motor Company (TVS Motor), Hyundai Motor is exploring contributions to the last-mile mobility market in India, as per a statement from Hyundai.

While no binding agreements have been explored or executed, Hyundai Motor said it is exploring the potential to offer design, engineering and technology, while TVS Motor will explore manufacturing and marketing of the vehicles.

"Collaborating with TVS Motor, we aim to locally produce the three-wheeler while exploring global opportunities for the four-wheeler, blending intuitive functionality with the spirit of a rapidly innovating India," said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design.

"TVS is proud to explore a partnership with Hyundai Motor to shape the future of urban mobility," said Sharad Mishra, President, Group Strategy, TVS Motor Company.

"By combining Hyundai Motor's global expertise with our deep understanding of mobility solutions, we aim to develop next generation micro-mobility solutions that redefine last-mile connectivity," added Mishra.

As part of the partnership, Hyundai Motor will explore the practicality and potential of these futuristic mobility solutions while analysing their integration into India's traffic ecosystem.

Based on the findings, Hyundai Motor and TVS will explore rollout of the project.

The Three-Wheeler concept is proposed to be produced in collaboration with TVS, while the development of the FourWheeler is under review, with a focus on its global potential.

These innovative concepts have been created to redefine urban mobility, with key features such as an angled windshield for superior visibility, enhanced collision protection, a flat floor, and an extended wheelbase to maximize comfort and ergonomics.

With its compact size and manoeuvrability, the Electric Three-Wheeler Concept is designed to navigate narrow streets effortlessly. The height of the body is adjustable, allowing it to be lifted to navigate waterlogged streets during the heavy rains of the monsoon season.

A standout feature is the unique diagonal profile with an angled windshield. This element not only suggests enhanced collision protection but also ensures a clearer, safer view of the road ahead. This innovative approach demonstrates a commitment to safety while maintaining style and functionality.

Focusing on human-centered engineering, the vehicle features a flat floor and extended wheelbase, engineered for superior ergonomics. This provides more legroom and an improved seating position for the driver. Large tires ensure a smoother ride even on rough terrains, while the towing hook allows for quick recovery from potholes. (ANI)

