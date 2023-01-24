New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/ATK): The social media is stirred with roaring applause for the famous YouTube channel 'I love Travel and Food', recently marking 1 million subscribers overwhelming the Assamese Travel Vlogger Bikash Chetry.

Let us tell you, Assamese Vlogger Bikash Chetry is a one-of-a-kind who is now enthralling the audience. The content of the videos is strong and both entertaining and educational. Bikash quit his job and decided to live a different kind of life. Despite being educated, Bikash discovered his passion for entertaining others by making incredible YouTube videos. Bikash is the ideal blend of skill, talent, and passion.

Recently, the channel crossed 1M+ subscribers making it as one of the most popular channels on social media. According to Bikash, his unique greeting style "Hi, Hello Namaskar" is one of the surprising ways to greet people and draws considerable attention. Bikash enjoys eating and travelling a lot as well as loves discovering the wonders of nature. He has visited many locations in Assam and India. "India is a tremendously wealthy nation, and I am amazed by its diverse cultures, traditions, and cuisines, and I want to learn about everything, says Bikash. Bikash has become well known in Assam due to his penchant for Moto Vlogging and his adventurous travels. He is a well-known Moto Vlogger that posts about his exciting and daring travels on his channel.

The "Jatra Song" featuring Neel Akash was first made available on YouTube by regional Vlogger Bikash Chetry. To create this song for his channel on his travel experiences so far, Bikash worked with one of the legends of North East India, Neel Akash. To our surprise, the song's 1 million+ views in a week turned out to become a popular viral video on YouTube. The song's mind-blowing lyrics and Neel Akash's wonderfully melodic voice support the enthusiasm of Bikash Chetry's travels.

Bikash also has started a second YouTube channel "Bikash Factory" where he uploads various food Vlogs showing various cuisines and procedures of different states. The channel also has received 245k Subscribers in a short time.

