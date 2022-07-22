Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI/PNN): Senior IAS officer K Siva Prasad, Financial Commissioner, Rural Development and Panchayats, Govt. of Punjab, Chandigarh has written an amazing and worth reading book on Bhagavad Gita. The book is titled "Gita Acharan- A beginner's perspective". It is also translated in Hindi as Gita Acharan - ek sadhak ki drishti se.

A copy of the Hindi book was presented to President of India Ram Nath Kovind by the author K Siva Prasad at Rashtrapati Bhawan recently.

Siva Prasad is an IAS officer belonging to Punjab Cadre. He originally hails from the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. He did Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Warangal in Computer Science.

He has done extensive research on Bhagavad Gita and has deeply understood the meaning of the teachings of lord Krishna. As he was interested in spirituality from an early age, he took up to reading and understanding of the Bhagavad Gita for the past two decades. Simultaneously, he was studying western thought relating to psychology and behavioural sciences.

All this background along with numerous experiences in public life as an IAS officer helped him to understand and present the Bhagavad Gita in a scientific and contemporary context. His conclusion is that whatever is said in the world till today is nothing but the interpretation of the Bhagavad Gita in one way or other. Bhagavad Gita is a household name in India as well as abroad. Many interpretations were written by many great personalities. It is a conversation between Lord Krishna and warrior Arjun on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. The Bhagavad Gita is both eternal and comprehensive. In the constantly changing physical world, an interpretation is needed from time to time to keep these teachings in the contemporary perspective.

On this occasion, Siva Prasad said that, "Bhagavad Gita deals at the roots of the issues we face in our daily lives whereas we tend to handle them at the level of the shoots. These include the transient nature of things, polarities and dualities of the physical world, performing actions without anticipation of fruits of action, being witness, shedding the sense of doership and many more. Essentially, it's about what we are than what we do and what we have". He also added "The complex issues of life are addressed in Bhagavad Gita. These are made simple so that one can attain awareness about them by putting them into practice in daily life. This will help to attain joy irrespective of the circumstances one is facing".

To spread the wonderful message of Bhagavad Gita K Siva Prasad has started a Youtube channel by the name "Gita Acharan" and has also a website by the name www.gitaacharan.org.

The 200 pages book available in Amazon and other famous book retail stores at M.R.P Rs 295/-.

