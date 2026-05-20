Business News | IB3L Season 4 Concludes in Siliguri: Sevoke Sharks Crowned Champions

PNN

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], May 20: The IB3L (International Basketball 3x3 League) Season 4 concluded successfully at Kaga Basketball Academy, with Sevoke Sharks defeating Fulbari Guards in a thrilling final to become the champions of the tournament.

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The tournament featured eight competitive teams and brought together talented student-athletes from leading schools across the region. Participants represented institutions including Delhi Public School, G.D. Goenka Public School, Darjeeling Public School, BSF Senior Secondary School, and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sevoke Road. All participating schools performed exceptionally well and displayed outstanding sportsmanship throughout the competition.

Hosted by Kaga Basketball Academy, the league once again highlighted the academy's growing contribution toward the development of basketball in North Bengal. The academy has been actively promoting 3x3 basketball by organizing leagues, training programs, quests, and high-level tournaments for young athletes. Through events like IB3L, Kaga Basketball Academy continues to provide a professional platform for emerging basketball players to gain exposure and competitive experience.

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The final match between Sevoke Sharks and Fulbari Guards delivered exciting basketball action, with Sevoke Sharks showcasing excellent teamwork, defense, and consistency to secure the championship title.

The championship-winning Sevoke Sharks squad included:

* Govinda Sharma

* Jatin Agarwal

* Karan Raj

* Lakshay Raj

One of the major highlights of the tournament was the qualification opportunity for the prestigious IB3L International Elite Cup. The top two teams from IB3L Season 4 earned the chance to compete at the international-level tournament and represent the league on a bigger stage.

Continuing their impressive form, the IB3L Season 4 representatives performed brilliantly at the IB3L International Elite Cup and secured an outstanding third-place finish, bringing pride to Siliguri and further establishing North Bengal as a rising basketball hub in India.

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