Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 19: IBM Q2D launches the IBM Global Entrance Test for students who wish to pursue their postgraduate from top reputed universities across India for the academic year 2025-26.

S-VYASA Deemed-to-be University, Bengaluru, is the first university in India, to execute this model of student engagement in partnership with IBM for their MBA, MCA and M.Sc Computer Science students.

IBM Global Entrance Test (GET)

IBM Global Entrance Test (GET) by IBM Q2D serves as the gateway for admission into IBM delivered postgraduate programs in MBA, MCA and M.Sc Computer Science. Students admitted through this entrance test would be enrolled into university programs integrated with IBM's future-ready curriculum, providing access to industry-driven content, innovation labs, IBM's digital badges, and real-world learning experiences with projects, internship & placement opportunities.

The IBM Q2D Master's programs will be delivered at the S-VYASA Campus located within Sattva Global City Tech Park, Kengeri, Bengaluru.

What is IBM Q2D (Quantum Quotient Decode)?

IBM Q2D is an initiative from IBM designed to integrate real-world technology training into academic frameworks. Developed by IBM's top industry experts, Q2D combines cloud labs, AI-powered learning platforms, immersive bootcamps, live projects, and corporate mentorship, creating an ecosystem where students learn & get opportunity to function like employees - solving real-world industry problems from the classroom.

Through this model, students gain access to:

- Learn from IBM industry experts- Develop solutions for real-world issues- Upskill in English communication with Cambridge's global standards- Graduate with hands-on technical experience, not just theoretical knowledge- Opportunity to work on IBM Cloud environment & get experience on some of the best AI tools- Industry-Led Projects & Internship opportunities- Soft skills & Leadership Training- Global Certification Pathways- Placement Preparation & Industry Mentoring- Awarded with IBM Global badge for successful students

Mr. Hari Rama Subramanian, Leader, Business Development & Academia Relationship at IBM, said, "IBM Q2D venture is pushing the boundaries of technical skills by equipping students at different levels with state-of-the-art infrastructure tools and emerging technologies to solve real-world challenges. From basic fundamentals to advancing materials science to enhancing AIML, Data science, cybersecurity, and IOT technologies and apply them across various domains. This program fosters a global community of innovators driving the next wave of technology breakthroughs"

IBM (International Business Machines Corporation) is a global leader in technology and consulting with over a century of innovation. Operating in 170+ countries, IBM has been a pioneer in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and cybersecurity. In India, IBM continues to lead in building digital skills, transforming education, and powering innovation across sectors. IBM has been providing curriculum-integrated deep-technical training and educational resources to students across the India/South Asia region, equipping the students with industry-relevant technology skills and knowledge through in-demand technology courseware, industry projects, lab practicals, case-studies, inter & intra university competitions and in-campus interactions with industry experts.

S-VYASA Deemed-to-be University, Bengaluru, is the first university in India to execute this model of student engagement in partnership with IBM. With NAAC A+ accreditation and Category 1 status, located in a smart-tech environment within Sattva Global City, the university offers the perfect infrastructure, vision, and holistic ecosystem to host this transformative learning model. S-VYASA stands at the intersection of tradition and technology, making it the ideal launchpad for IBM Q2D in India.

