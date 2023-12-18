PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 18: In response to the challenges faced by applicants in completing the necessary documentation, the ICFAI Business School (IBS) has announced an extension of the application deadline for IBSAT-2023. The new closing date is December 20, 2023, providing an additional 4 days beyond the initial deadline of December 16, 2023.

IBSAT-2023 Overview

1. Exam Dates

* IBSAT-2023 is scheduled for December 23 and 24, 2023.

2. Digital Advantage

* The 2-hour computer-based proctored online test offers flexibility, allowing candidates to take the test from anywhere.

* The test comprises four sections:

1. Verbal Ability (50 questions) 2. Reading Comprehension (30 questions) 3. Quantitative Aptitude (30 questions) 4. Data Adequacy and Data Interpretation (30 questions)

3. One Application, 9 Campuses: Simplifying Admissions | Scholarships

* A single IBSAT application provides access to all nine IBS campuses.

* Total 500 merit scholarships worth Rs 2 lakhs each offered from the IBSAT 2023 23rd and 24th Test dates.

4. Placement Records 2023: Excellence in Careers

* IBS campuses maintain an impressive placement record, with over 96 per cent of students securing placements annually.

* Graduates find opportunities in diverse sectors, both nationally and internationally.

5. Why Choose IBS:

* Case-based learning facilitated by experienced faculty from academia and industry.

* The curriculum integrates practical skills, IT lab facilities, and industry-relevant certifications.

* The Career Management Centre connects students with a vast network of over 1,000 actively participating companies.

6. Apply Now for a Management Career:

* With just a few days remaining, seize the opportunity to apply for IBSAT-2023 and unlock pathways to MBA excellence.

* For applications and additional information, visit ibsinda.org

Prospective candidates are encouraged to take full advantage of this extended opportunity. Don't miss the chance to embark on your journey towards MBA excellence with ICFAI Business School.

Contact:

ICFAI Business School Admission OfficePlot No. 65, Nagarjuna HillsPunjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082TelanganaPh: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)Email: ibsat@ibsindia.org

