Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: IBSFINtech, a globally recognized enterprise Treasury Management System (TMS) provider, today announced the availability of its innovative SaaS Treasury Management System, InTReaX®, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. IBSFINtech customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

IBSFINtech's solution is a Comprehensive, Integrated and Innovative solution, that enables the CXOs and Treasurers to enhance visibility, improve control, mitigate operational risk, drive automation, optimize business efficiency and ensure business continuity.

The all-in-one tech-driven platform offers corporates multi-asset class, multi-currency, multi-location and multi-company capabilities. It enables boards and top managements of enterprises to automate manual tasks related to - Trade Finance, Supply Chain Finance, Payments, Treasury, FX (Currency Risk), Money Market (Investments), Commodity Risk, and Cashflow & Liquidity, giving them real-time access to critical information intuitively and seamlessly. This allows corporate leaders to make intelligent decisions and create a positive impact on the bottom line.

With clients spread across various geographies and industries, IBSFINtech is an established leader in Indian market, trusted by marquee corporations and conglomerates globally including Vedanta Group, world's largest mining company; JSW Steel, the largest steel manufacturing corporate of India; Wipro Enterprises, a leading consumer goods company; Maruti Suzuki, India's trusted Automotive company; Mphasis, one of the top global IT companies; and so on.

The availability of InTReaX® into the Azure Marketplace marks a significant advancement, enhancing accessibility, scalability, and efficiency for IBSFINtech customers. With Azure's robust infrastructure, customers can seamlessly deploy and manage their treasury operations while benefitting from its enterprise-grade security, flexibility, and reliability. Furthermore, the compatibility with Azure services allows businesses to build comprehensive and cohesive treasury management solutions within their cloud environment.

Reflecting on the collaboration, CM Grover, MD & CEO, IBSFINtech quoted, "At IBSFINtech, our mission has always been to transform the corporate finance landscape through digitization. Our collaboration with Microsoft Azure is a perfect fit for this vision, as we strive to enable corporations worldwide to adopt digital solutions across critical areas such as treasury, risk management, trade finance, and supply chain finance."

As we expand into new markets and serve clients globally, we are confident that Azure's robust capabilities and reliability will enable us to seamlessly scale our operations and connect with customers worldwide. Through our relationship with Azure, we are poised to provide corporations with the robust capabilities and reliability required for a smooth transition into the digital age. Leveraging Azure's state-of-the-art technologies alongside our own expertise, delivered through our SaaS Treasury Management System (TMS) InTReaX®, we are dedicated to equipping corporations with the tools and resources essential for optimizing operations, driving strategic decision-making, and effectively managing risks.

This collaboration signifies a significant milestone for us, underscoring our commitment to spearheading the digital transformation of corporate finance. We are enthusiastic about the prospects it offers to create a lasting impact on the global corporate landscape, empowering businesses of all sizes and industries to thrive in an increasingly digital environment."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We welcome IBSFINtech and its InTReaX® solution to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions. Thanks to trusted partners like IBSFINtech, Azure Marketplace is part of a cloud marketplace landscape offering flexibility and economic value while transacting tens of billions of dollars a year in revenues."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

