Bellevue (Washington) [US], July 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today that it has appointed Rajat Bahri as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to help guide the company through its next phase of growth.

An industry veteran, Bahri has held financial leadership roles at large public enterprises, pre-IPO companies, and at disruptive technology firms. Following senior leadership roles at Kraft Foods, Bahri transitioned to technology as CFO at Trimble Navigation and later at Jasper Technologies, where he executed Jasper's acquisition by Cisco while on the company's pre-IPO roadshow.

He then served as CFO at e-commerce leader Wish, where he took the company public in a December 2020 IPO. Most recently Bahri was CFO at identify management provider ID.me and currently serves on the Board of Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E).

Bahri succeeds Curt Anderson, who as CFO for the last four years operationalized and added rigor to finance during a period of significant growth, with a more than 500% increase in ARR (annual recurring revenue) and an approximately fourfold increase in employees during his tenure.

"Icertis is on a journey to transform the foundation of commerce, with contract intelligence quickly becoming the fifth system of record for the enterprise," said Samir Bodas, Co-founder and CEO of Icertis. "Rajat fits perfectly with our FORTE culture and brings a wealth of financial and business expertise, to help Icertis capitalize on the opportunity ahead of us to be a consequential, enduring company."

"Icertis is transforming the CLM category via strong partnerships with platform leaders such as SAP and Microsoft, working with the best global systems integrators in the world and delivering significant value to iconic customers. What especially excites me is the transformational ability of structuring the information in business contracts into data, connecting that data to operational systems, and using AI to increase revenue, reduce costs, ensure compliance and manage risk. I look forward to working with the Icertis team and our customers to ensure that the intent of every agreement is correctly memorialized and fully realized," said Rajat Bahri, CFO at Icertis.

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs.

Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 10 million+ contracts worth more than USD 1 trillion in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.

