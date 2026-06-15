Business News | ICreate and Hauts-de-France Announce Bilateral Deep Tech Innovation Corridor to Accelerate India-France Startup Collaboration

VMPL

Nice [France], June 15: iCreate, India's leading deep tech startup incubator, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Hauts-de-France Regional Council to establish the India-Hauts-de-France Bilateral Corridor for Deep Tech Innovation, creating a direct pathway for startup collaboration, market access, pilot deployments, and technology commercialisation between the two regions.

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The partnership was announced in Nice at Bharat Innovates 2026, the Government of India's flagship innovation initiative, being jointly inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron on June 14, 2026. The MoU forms part of a broader set of India-France institutional agreements being concluded at the summit.

Focused on sectors such as HealthTech, ClimateTech, AgriTech, FoodTech, e-Mobility, Aerospace and Defence, and Physical AI and Deep Tech Systems, the corridor will enable startups from both regions to access new markets, industry partnerships, research collaborations, and pilot opportunities. The initiative aims to accelerate innovation adoption, strengthen supply-chain resilience, and unlock co-funded investment opportunities across strategic sectors.

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Over the next 18 months, the partnership aims to support more than 12 startups in pursuing cross-border expansion, facilitate at least three joint pilot deployments across Indian and European markets, and launch the first bilateral startup cohort comprising innovators from both ecosystems.

A key differentiator of the corridor is its implementation-led structure. While iCreate and the Hauts-de-France Regional Council are the principal partners, execution will be supported by EuraTechnologies, one of Europe's leading startup and innovation hubs, and Nord France Invest, the region's investment promotion agency. A Joint Steering Committee comprising representatives from both sides will oversee implementation and drive measurable outcomes.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Avinash Punekar, CEO, iCreate said, "As India and France deepen their collaboration in technology and innovation, there is a unique opportunity to connect talent, research, and entrepreneurship across borders. This corridor is more than a partnership; it is a platform to help deep tech startups access global markets, forge meaningful industry collaborations, and accelerate the journey from innovation to impact. We believe it will empower entrepreneurs from both ecosystems to solve global challenges and build globally competitive ventures."

Francois Decoster, Regional Vice-President, Hauts-de-France, said, "Hauts-de-France has built a strong ecosystem for deep tech innovation, backed by world-class research, industrial capabilities, and investment networks. Through this partnership with iCreate, we are creating new opportunities for startups from both regions to collaborate, scale internationally, and accelerate the commercialisation of cutting-edge technologies. We believe this corridor can serve as a model for future innovation partnerships between France and India."

The partnership combines Hauts-de-France's strengths in research, industry, investment, and European market access with iCreate's deep tech ecosystem and India's manufacturing prowess, creating a powerful platform for startups to innovate, collaborate, and scale across global markets.

The initiative builds on iCreate's proven track record of supporting deep tech startups across mobility, energy, healthcare, aerospace, defence, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing. Some notable startups supported by iCreate include ChargeZone, Clean Electric, Integra Robotics, Vijigi, Naxatra Labs, BioScan, Biokraft, and Zero Drag. In addition, through its partnership-led initiatives, iCreate has also enabled high-potential ventures such as Carbonstrong Technologies, Green Aero Propulsion, and Urjanovac, which were recognised under the AVAANA-Startup India-NITI Aayog AIM Grand Challenge for Frontier Tech Innovation. Together, these ventures reflect the quality, diversity, and global potential of India's deep tech ecosystem, demonstrating how strategic support, industry partnerships, and innovation-led programs can help startups compete, collaborate, and scale in international markets.

The India-Hauts-de-France corridor is the first bilateral deep tech partnership between an Indian incubator and a French region. The collaboration is expected to serve as a scalable model for future India-Europe innovation partnerships, enabling startups, researchers, investors, and industry leaders to collaborate across borders and accelerate the global growth of emerging technologies.

About iCreate

iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology) is India's leading incubator, providing Deep Tech startups the fastest runway to commercialisation. With a focus on hardware-based innovations in Mobility Tech, Climate Tech, Health Tech, and Defence & Aerospace Tech, it follows a high-touch, entrepreneur-first approach in nurturing startups. Since inception, it has supported over 900 innovations and 100 patents through incubation, acceleration programmes, mentorship, market connects, and funding.

About Hauts-de-France Regional Council

The Hauts-de-France Region is one of France's leading industrial and innovation hubs, with strengths across advanced manufacturing, healthcare, mobility, aerospace, agri-food, and digital technologies. Through investments in research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and industrial development, the region has built a robust ecosystem that supports startups, businesses, research institutions, and global investors. Hauts-de-France is also home to leading innovation platforms and technology clusters that drive regional and international collaboration.

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