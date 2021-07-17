New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI/Oswaal Books): Studying and acing examinations like the ICSE or ISC Board Exam 2022 is not about burning the midnight oil, on the regular. It is about studying smart, being organized, gathering your tools and necessary strategies around you and getting your affairs in order.

If you get organized and have a solid plan, then you automatically increase your chances of securing a top-tier rank, multiple-fold. Study hart but more importantly, study smart. Know your curriculum and chalk out everything that needs to be done and in explicit detail. This way, you won't have a hard time figuring out exactly where you stand. The trick is to start early and procrastination is the nemesis of success in examinations like ICSE and ISC. So pull up your socks, follow the tips mentioned below, religiously so you don't find yourself grasping at straws:

Most effective tips that can gird your loins and guide you better to a stellar ICSE or ISC performance

In this section of the article, we are going to discuss some really elemental tweaks that need to be made. Making changes as basic as opting for a better book, drafting a more stringent schedule or the likes of it can bring about the most colossal of changes in your performance. Now, there are a lot of different things that you can do that cater to your learning and development process. However, that is for you to play with and figure out for yourself. Listed below, are some of the most effective tips that can help you prepare yourself better for the examination, physically, mentally and academically. The tips are as follows:

1. Be well-rehearsed with the curriculum - Knowing your syllabus thoroughly is probably the biggest advantage that you can have when in the preparation process. By knowing the syllabus, you are fully aware of the questions that you might encounter, the problems, the difficult sections and the more analytical ones. Also, as mentioned earlier, smart studying is probably the most efficient way to cope with the syllabus of board examinations and the best way to do that is by knowing the syllabus well. You can study Chapter- wise & topic-wise Oswaal ICSE & ISC Question Banks 2021 -22 for Class 10 & 12 to get a good idea of what the syllabus encompasses. Also, you will be able to get a fair idea of which of the many topics is more important than the rest. This will also allow you to devise a sound strategy to go about the preparation process in a more exhaustive and analytical manner, that is time-efficient as well.

Here's the recommended link for ICSE Questions Banks 2021 -22 for Class 10: https://bit.ly/3zcSUgJ & ISC Question Banks 2021 -22 for Class 12: https://bit.ly/3zac0Ei

2. A fair schedule - Plan every day down to the hour - or even the minute. The most efficient system, that works to produce great output, is a well-oiled machinery that repeats its actions. Prepare a schedule that allows you to maximize output throughout the day by allowing you to visit different topics, exercises and subjects. Mix it up, take breaks, solve papers, revise, play memory games and get back to studying. Make sure you prepare a schedule that is not too intimidating because that will ultimately prove to be counter-productive in the sense that it will urge you to put off studying. You do not want to fall prey to procrastination. Divide your day into different halves and allot each half to a particular activity that culminates into a productive day.

3. Solve papers like there is no tomorrow - Practice makes perfect and we couldn't agree more. Even though perfection cannot be achieved, you can secure a full score if you chase perfection and solve papers. Having solved every kind of question and question paper imaginable does give you an amazingly wide spectrum of knowledge, thereby increasing your chances of acing each and every question, no matter how difficult or critical in nature. Oswaal ICSE & ISC Question Banks 2021 -22 for Class 10 & 12 is a great book to resort to in this case. They have some of the toughest and most challenging questions that come with examiners comments, answering tips (to help hone your answering skills), Mind Maps to facilitate quick revision and learning, concept videos to switch up the learning style for something more interesting and easily digestible, solved papers with solutions provided by toppers, Mnemonics for quick learning and so much more.

4. Self-notes - A great technique that works in developing multiple facets of your preparation is paraphrasing or taking down notes in your own words, while studying. It may sound complicated but it is actually extremely easy and effective. This way you are working on three of the most important aspects of your learning process at once. You are learning to think and frame sentences as you write, you are increasing your writing speed, you are making notes that you can revisit later for the purpose of revision, you are learning and memorizing faster and you are developing the skill of being able to think freely yet quickly - a tool that comes in handy when appearing for examinations like ICSE and ISC.

5. Enough self-time - Dedicate enough time of the day to yourself. Get enough sleep because a tired brain will never be able to give you the results that you desire. Take power naps between long studying sessions to keep your body and mind rejuvenated and ready to work in overdrive. Entertain yourself by engaging in physical activities like sports, exercise, etc. Also, make sure you meditate each day for at least 10 minutes to keep your mind calm and fresh. This will help you cope with the pressure better.

Board examinations can be nerve-wrecking and there is no denying that. However, if you follow the tips mentioned above and study in an orderly fashion, you can achieve a level of brilliance that you haven't known before.

