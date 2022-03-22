Students should keep some techniques in mind for a better score in Maths in boards.

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/Oswaal Books): There is no doubt that the ICSE & ISC Semester 2 Exams are hard to pass and it becomes even more difficult to score 90 per cent in Math in board exams.

However, the most common question that generally revolves in my students' minds is the hidden techniques to ease the math concepts and score more than 90-plus percent in Board Exam 2022.

Many students are preparing for one of the most difficult exams they will ever take in their academic careers. As a matter of fact, mathematics is one of the toughest subjects in board exams. However, if you prepare well for these two subjects, you will likely succeed on the board exams in Semester 2.

Hence, it is advisable to continue reading the article to know the Hidden Techniques and Score 90 per cent in Board Exams 2022.

Emphasize important topics

Knowing what topics have more weight helps you focus on the subject's key points. For example, Algebra has a total weightage of 10 marks.

Thus, it is advisable to focus on algebraic topics such as quadratic equations and mathematical progressions.

Additionally, topics from Geometry like circles are a must-know for getting maximum benefits from the exam, so prepare thoroughly.

Solve, check, repeat

To master mathematics, students should solve problems in textbooks and keep practicing them very often.

In reality, mathematics is a high-scoring subject that can play a crucial role in helping you to enhance your final grade.

By solving mathematical problems regularly, you can understand the concepts. Additionally, you feel more confident when you come across similar problems or questions during the exam.

Determine the areas of Improvement

Knowing the areas where you should be more focused will certainly help you score better. In addition, writing tests, solving sample papers, and solving sample papers can help you identify sections where you need additional practice.

List down formulae

There are several formulas, concepts, and theorems in mathematics. During examinations, students may struggle to recall the formulas or theorems.

It is strongly recommended that students create separate copies or concise notes for formulae and theorems.

Having the list of important mathematical formulas handy right before finals will help you revise efficiently.

Allocate time better

The best way to ace your mathematics exams is to manage your time well. It is important to prioritize time based on the importance of each question.

It can only be obtained by frequently solving past year papers and mock tests.

Using mock tests and previous year's papers will help you develop a time management strategy.

Final words

You will inevitably have questions and concerns during the weeks leading up to the exam. However, in addition to a thorough study plan and judicious use of e-learning resources, you will be able to succeed in the ICSE ISC Semester Class 10 12 Board Exams 2022. Wish you good luck!

