New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) & ISC are the examinations supervised by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), a private, non-governmental board of school education in India.

ICSE & ISC Boards are English medium, and the curriculum is according to the New Education Policy of 1986. ICSE & ISC boards are well structured, comprehensive and aim at building analytical skills and practical knowledge of its students.

With the Covid -19 pandemic hitting hard and disrupting the lives of the students, a strategic and systematic approach for exam preparation is a must.

Here's a study guide on how to score above 95% in the exam:

1. Know the syllabus: Have a complete and thorough understanding of the whole syllabus. Make a list of important topics which have maximum weightage in terms of marks. Oswaal ICSE & ISC Question Banks 2021 for Class 10 & 12 are specially designed by Oswaal Editorial Board as per the latest ICSE Board syllabus. It contains previous years' board examination & board specimen questions with detailed explanations to facilitate exam-oriented preparation.

2. Make a study routine: Create an efficient routine and try to adhere to it as religiously as you can. Start the preparations right from the beginning of the session and divide time judiciously between all subjects. Along with hard work, consistent and smart work are key to scoring well in exam. Studying continuously can exhaust your brain, so don't forget to take breaks.

3. Refer to good books: Get your hands on the best reference books and study materials available in the market. These ICSE & ISC Question Banks 2021 for Class 10 & 12 contain sections like 'Commonly Made Errors '&' Answering Tips' to aid in the exam preparation. It also has Dynamic QR codes to keep students updated for 2021 Exam paper or any further CISCE notifications/circulars.

Here's the recommended link for ICSE ISC Question Banks 2021-22 for Class 10:https://bit.ly/2RYglKP& Class 12: https://bit.ly/3g6IAPl

4. Practice solving question papers: Practice solving as many question papers as you can to familiarize yourself with the exam pattern. These ICSE & ISC Question Banks 2021 contain previous years' question papers with solutions, which are neatly segregated into chapter-wise & topic-wise presentation. It also has the latest typologies of questions for extensive practice as per the board's latest specimen paper2020-21.

5. Make important notes: Keep making notes of the important topics and formulas, which you can refer to a day before the exam. Oswaal ICSE & ISC Question Banks 2021 for Class 10 & 12 contain easy to scan QR codes that give access to concept videos which make learning very simple. The book also contains Mind Maps, which unlock your imagination and help you to come up with new ideas.

6. Practice writing answers: Practice presenting your answers in a lucid and detailed manner to ensure a good score. Focus on quality rather than quantity while writing answers. Oswaal ICSE & ISC Question Bank Books contains Examiner's Comments which help you to avoid making silly mistakes and guide you with the right format to follow while answering a question.

At the end, don't worry much and just be consistent with your efforts. All the best!

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)