New Delhi [India], December 20: Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Government of India, graced the 25th edition of the ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance, as the Chief Guest, on 19 December 2025, in New Delhi.

- The Indian Hotels Company Limited bags the 25th ICSI National Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance (Listed Segment- Large Category)

- Mr. R. C. Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, receives the 25th ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award

Padma Shri P. T. Usha, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and President, Indian Olympic Association and Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India, were the Guests of Honour.

The 25th ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance, for the Best Governed Companies in Listed Sector was given to The Indian Hotels Company Limited in the Large Category; Uno Minda Limited in the Medium Category; and Greaves Cotton Limited in the Emerging Category.

In the Unlisted Sector, Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company Limited won the award in the Medium Category while Interise Investment Managers Private Limited won in the Emerging Category.

The 25th ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on to Mr. R. C. Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, for his exemplary leadership in instituting Good Corporate Governance into reality.

The 10th ICSI CSR Excellence Awards were presented to The Tata Power Company Limited in the Large category; TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited in the Medium Category and ICRA Limited in the Small & Emerging Category.

The 7th ICSI Best Secretarial Audit Report Award, was presented to CS P. Eswaramoorthy for Secretarial Audit Report of Pricol Limited.

The 5th ICSI Best PCS Firm Award, was presented to S. C. Sharada & Associates, Company Secretaries, to acknowledge the Firm's exceptional role in instituting best practices.

The 4th ICSI Business Responsibility and Sustainability Awards, for integrating Sustainability Reporting into their business was presented to L&T Finance Limited in the Service Sector and to Polycab India Limited in the Non-Service Sector.

Congratulating the ICSI for its sustained contribution in Good Corporate Governance, Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, said, "ICSI's has been nurturing ethical practices through these awards for the past 25 years. In alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat, the ICSI has positioned India Inc. as a beacon of good governance".

Commending the ICSI for playing a leading role in nurturing governance professionals and guiding corporates, Padma Shri P. T. Usha, said "Company Secretaries play a silent yet decisive role, ensuring compliance, advising boards, upholding integrity and acting a conscience-keepers of organizations".

Highlighting the importance of Corporate Governance as the foundation of market growth, Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, said, "As participating in the market deepens, the depth of responsibility of a Company Secretary will increase as they are custodians of confidence of stakeholders, translating broad principles in Boardroom Practices".

The Institute also unveiled, Guidance Note on Third Party Assurance (BRSR Core); Guidance notes on Meetings of Board of Directors; Guidance notes on General Meetings; MSME Ready Reckoner 2.0; Navigating Labour Codes: A Handbookand Manual on Secretarial Audit.

Expressing his delight, CS Dhananjay Shukla, President, the ICSI, said, "The 25 years of the awards reiterate the ICSI's unwavering dedication, in reinforcing a culture of responsible corporate leadership, investor confidence and contributing to India's commitment of building a resilient and sustainable India Inc."

About ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is a premier professional body set up under an Act of Parliament, i.e., the Company Secretaries Act, 1980, for the regulation and development of the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The Institute, being a pro-active body, focuses on top-quality education for students of the Company Secretaries Course and sets the best quality standards for CS members. The Institute has over 78,000 members and about 2.5 lakh students on its roll.

