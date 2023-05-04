New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI/GPRC): IDIGITALPRENEUR-led fest Astitva was organized at IG Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, on 30th April; this fest hosted a crowd of over 20,000 people, including prominent influencers, Indian Entrepreneurs, YouTubers, and youngsters from all across the country. The line-up had India's favorite comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi and MTV Hustle Sensation, Paradox, perform live at India's Biggest Youth Festival.

Astitva was arranged to create, communicate and celebrate the diversity of minds and potential of actual India in one place. The mission for the fest was to make the youth of country aware about the opportunities in the market and the limitless power and need to imbibe Skill Development. With a Digital Reach of more than 200 Million, Astitva Hosted 20+ Entrepreneurs, 60+ Special Guests, 150+ Influencers.

Ashutosh Pratihast, the Founder & CEO of IDIGITALPRENEUR Pvt Ltd, YouTube Content creator & Speaker at this event, highlighted, "In today's World, financial literacy has become an essential life skill, and it is vital to start educating young individuals about the importance of money management from an early age. GenZ is the generation that has grown up in the digital era, and they have a unique perspective on money and spending."

"That is why we have designed a format that invites experts from all areas to train, mentor, guide, and support our nation's youth. It is created to bring in awe-some-ness in the way we look at career building," he added.

The guest list of IDIGITALPRENEUR-led Astitva- India's Biggest Youth Festival included Guinness World Record Holder, and Finance Coach Pushkar Raj Thakur, Arjun Deshpande founder of Generic Aadhaar with Aryan Tripathi, Founder of Adymize, Anubhav Dubey founder of Chai Sutta Bar, Zeeshan Sheikh, Sneh Desai, Arjun Vaidya, Muskan Raghuvanshi, Jahnavi Singh, Gautam Khattar, Astro Arun Pandit, Abhishek Kar, and Shri Amogh Lila Prabhu were present at this grand event.

The event was divided into three chapters, starting with Panel Discussion on Mental Well-Being & Social Media Power in its first chapter, later had thrown light on Wealth Creation & Management. The fest summed up with powerful performances by Bassi and Paradox.

The Event happened to be a huge success, even after being the first edition in this format. The organizer Ashutosh Pratihast and the whole team of IDIGITALPRENEUR Pvt Ltd, committed to bring back the second edition of India's Biggest Youth Festival very soon.

