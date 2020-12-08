Piscataway (New Jersey) [US], December 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, and IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) (https://standards.ieee.org/) today announced plans for the Summit on the Impact of IEEE Standards on Emerging Applications to be held from 9 to 10 December 2020. This virtual summit, which is now open for registrations (https://engagestandards.ieee.org/sa-summit-register.html), will feature five sessions showcasing the impact of IEEE standards on emerging applications in key practice areas of Energy, Telecom, Healthcare, Mobility and Foundational Technologies.

Each practice area represents an epicenter of marketplace dynamics focused on addressing important problems in the identified ecosystem, from AI and Ethics and Sustainable Energy to Clinical Trial opportunities. Holistic efforts in these practice areas intend to reduce the barriers to marketplace innovation, achieve greater interoperability and interconnectivity of complex and multi-disciplinary systems, increase ease of access to information and expertise, yield scalable and standardized outcomes such as Open Source, standards, capacity development, and perform verifiable implementations.

"Standardization plays an important role for the dynamics of any market consisting of a mix of technology, policy, and business models," said Dr Konstantinos Karachalios, Managing Director of IEEE SA. "The Practice approach offers opportunities to address the challenges in the mix, beyond technical matters. It also creates a shared sense of ownership in addressing such key challenges, as experts from different fields come together to solve the problems. This sense of joint ownership and community building leads to real impact globally. Through the combination of IEEE's global reach, the comprehensive collection of technical papers in IEEE Xplore, IEEE's open standardization system, and the depth and breadth of hundreds of thousands of technical experts in our societies and councils, IEEE is uniquely positioned to help realize the possibilities of these technologies and makes it all very exciting."

The summit will explore the challenges and opportunities in addressing the concerns of specific vertical applications and integration of the various domains from a complete systems perspective. It brings together industry experts to deliberate advancements that are taking place through IEEE Standards and focus on decision makers, technologists, government organizations, as well as the research community.

Through the session on Foundational Technologies Practice, attendees will learn more about developing infrastructure standards focused on Industrial IoT, Smart Cities, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and Quantum Computing from the relevancy and impact perspectives. The focus on interoperability and interconnectivity of complex and multi-disciplinary systems through standardization while addressing the core mission of IEEE SA focused on developing trust-worthy systems, public safety and wellbeing, offers an opportunity to make a scalable impact.

To register and for a complete agenda with a schedule of topics, speakers, and session times, visit https://engagestandards.ieee.org/sa-summit-register.html

