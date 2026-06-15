Business News | IEM-UEM Group Successfully Concludes International Study Abroad Program, Internship and SENSE-SG 2026 Conference in Singapore

PNN

Singapore, June 15: The Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM), Kolkata, and the University of Engineering & Management (UEM), in association with SMART Society USA, successfully concluded the 2026 edition of their flagship Study Abroad Program (SAP), International Internship Initiative, and the Smart Edge & Neuromorphic Systems Conference (SENSE-SG 2026) in Singapore. Held at the prestigious Shaw Foundation Alumni House, the event brought together leading academicians, researchers, industry experts, innovators, and students from across the globe, creating a vibrant platform for learning, collaboration, and innovation.

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The international initiative was organized under the leadership of Prof. (Dr.) Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director, IEM-UEM Group, and coordinated by a dedicated organizing team comprising Dr. Prabir Kumar Das (Head, Basic Science & Humanities), Dr. Amartya Mukherjee (Head, CSE-AIML), Dr. Ranabir Banik (Assistant Head, Basic Sc. & Humanities), Dr. Ayan Kumar Panja (Assistant Head, CSE-AIML), Dr. Deepsubhra Guha Roy, Dr. Sukanya Mitra, and Dr. Koyel Ganguly (Asst. Registrar) along with the support of faculty members and international collaborators.

For more than twelve years, the IEM-UEM Group has consistently organized international Study Abroad Programs, establishing itself as one of Eastern India's most successful global academic immersion initiatives. Since its inception, the program has provided students with unparalleled exposure to international universities, cutting-edge laboratories, global industries, and emerging technologies. The initiative has helped shape future researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs, with participating students going on to achieve recognition in prestigious platforms such as the AICTE Inventors Challenge, AI Summits, research competitions, innovation hackathons, and entrepreneurship forums.

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The 2026 edition focused on frontier domains including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), Edge Computing, Agentic Systems, Digital Twins, Human-Computer Interaction, Intelligent Decision Making, and Smart Infrastructure. Students participated in intensive academic sessions, workshops, industrial interactions, laboratory visits, networking events, and collaborative discussions with global experts.

A major highlight of the program was the participation of 16 distinguished speakers from globally renowned universities and technology organizations. The Study Abroad Program featured 10 keynote and expert sessions, while the concurrently held SENSE-SG 2026 Conference hosted an additional 6 specialized technical tracks.

The keynote sessions were delivered by eminent personalities from academia and industry. Dr. Mathew Chua, Associate Professor, National University of Singapore and Director of xDigital Singapore, shared insights into emerging IoT ecosystems and digital transformation. Mr. Deepak Waghmare, Chief Technology Officer, Dell Technologies (APJ), discussed the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity in modern enterprises. Dr. Marton Szel, Director at Lynx Analytics, presented advanced concepts in AI-driven decision science and data analytics. Dr. Gabor Benedek, Co-founder of Lynx Analytics, delivered an inspiring keynote on the future of intelligent systems and analytics. Dr. Sreekanth Raghunath, Data Science Lead at MANN+Hummel Singapore, showcased real-world industrial applications of machine learning and data science. Dr. Peter Leong from Singapore Polytechnic and Dr. Tan Kian Hua, Global Cybersecurity Consultant and Chief Information Security Officer, delivered impactful talks on cybersecurity challenges, governance, and digital resilience. Several other experts from the National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Nanyang Business School, Singapore Institute of Technology, Singapore Polytechnic, and leading multinational organizations enriched the program through specialized sessions and mentoring activities.

The Study Abroad Program also included significant industry visits and experiential learning opportunities. Students visited Lynx Analytics, one of Singapore's leading AI and advanced analytics companies, where they interacted with senior executives and technical experts. Discussions focused on AI-driven business transformation, analytics-based decision-making, emerging opportunities in the Indian technology ecosystem, and prospects of expansion and collaboration between Singapore and India. The visit provided students with firsthand exposure to how cutting-edge AI solutions are being deployed in real-world business environments.

Another major attraction of the program was the academic immersion at the Duke-NUS Medical School. Students were exposed to state-of-the-art research facilities and laboratories, where they observed the integration of Artificial Intelligence, Biomedical Data Science, Human-Computer Interaction (HCI), healthcare analytics, and advanced diagnostic technologies. The interactions provided a unique glimpse into how interdisciplinary research is shaping the future of healthcare and intelligent systems.

A significant milestone during the visit was the initiation of discussions toward establishing a formal collaboration between the IEM-UEM Group and Duke-NUS Medical School. During the visit, Dr. Prabir Kumar Das formally handed over a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) proposal to Dr. Bibhas Chakraborty, Deputy Director of the Centre for Biomedical Data Science, Duke-NUS Medical School. The proposed collaboration aims to foster joint research, academic exchange, student engagement, healthcare analytics initiatives, and interdisciplinary innovation in Artificial Intelligence and Biomedical Data Science.

Running concurrently with the Study Abroad Program, the Smart Edge & Neuromorphic Systems Conference (SENSE-SG 2026) emerged as a major international platform for researchers and academicians. The conference featured paper presentations, poster demonstrations, invited talks, and expert-chaired technical sessions. Research contributions were presented across four major tracks: Artificial Intelligence, Agentic Systems and Intelligent Decision Making; Edge Computing, IoT and Distributed Intelligent Systems; Digital Twins, Cyber-Physical Systems and Smart Infrastructure; and Cybersecurity, Privacy and Trustworthy Intelligent Systems. The conference attracted researchers from multiple countries, while distinguished professors from NUS, NTU, Nanyang Polytechnic, and other international institutions mentored the technical sessions. Accepted papers from the conference are slated for publication through internationally recognized publishing partners including Bentham Science and Wiley.

An important highlight of the event was the Global Excellence, Icon of Inspiration and Leadership Awards Ceremony in association with Rotary Club of Salt Lake Silicon Valley and Lions Club of Kolkata IEM which recognized distinguished academicians, industry leaders, innovators, and researchers for their outstanding contributions to science, technology, education, leadership, and societal development. The award ceremony celebrated excellence across sectors and provided students with the opportunity to interact with globally recognized leaders and change-makers.

Reflecting on the success of the initiative, Prof. (Dr.) Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director, IEM-UEM Group, remarked, "For over a decade, the Study Abroad Program has been a cornerstone of our vision to provide global exposure, research opportunities, and industry engagement to our students. This initiative continues to bridge the gap between academia and industry while fostering international collaborations. The 2026 edition not only expanded learning opportunities for students but also strengthened our partnerships with leading universities, industries, and research organizations across the world."

The program concluded with networking sessions, alumni interactions, research discussions, and collaborative planning meetings. The successful completion of SAP 2026 and SENSE-SG 2026 has further strengthened the international footprint of the IEM-UEM Group and laid the foundation for future global collaborations, international internships, research partnerships, faculty exchanges, innovation projects, and technology-driven academic initiatives.

The event once again demonstrated the IEM-UEM Group's commitment to nurturing globally competent graduates, fostering innovation-led education, and building meaningful international partnerships that contribute to the advancement of science, technology, and society.

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