Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): CyberSpace Research, Diploma courses on CyberSecurity and CyberSecurity Entrepreneurship will now be available on the premises of Ranchi University in Jharkhand.

The CyberPeace Foundation; Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) and Ranchi University has entered into a strategic collaboration to work together in the area of cyberspace research, policy and advocacy along with other facilities. The CyberPeace Foundation President Major Vineet Kumar, IETE chairperson, Ranchi KK Thakur and Ranchi University Vice-Chancellor Dr Kamini Kumar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on May 19.

While IETE and CyberPeace Foundation will be responsible to provide technical guidance to the programme, Ranchi University shall be responsible for infrastructure support including faculty support and developing a research lab for the cause.

The collaboration effective from Thursday will encourage research in the field CyberPeace, CyberSecurity, Cyber Defence and Internet Engineering and Governance. With lack of skilled manpower in the area of CyberSecurity defence, the collaboration aims to start new forces in concerned areas and introduce technical training to enhance skills in the said domain.

The collaboration will also promote cyber security entrepreneurship, innovation, design and develop indigenous software to help maintain cyber security, cyber peace and Internet standards.

This apart, the collaboration will also encourage events, awareness program and internship opportunities, cyber security skills and education, research and development and faculty development program. Some of the activities planned are as follows:

1. Live Project

2. CyberPeace Quick Reaction Team (CQRT)

-Detection of Fraudulent UPI Handles

-Phishing content

-Fraudulent Mobile Application

-Release threat advisory against real-time Cyber Threats

3. Global and National level Cyber Security Hackathon

4. Internship opportunities

5. Certifications

6. Updates of Events and Activities

7. CyberPeace Club

A joint committee, a joint expert group and an advisory council will be formed for the overall administrative, academic, monitoring and review of the programme.

The MoU signing was graced by Honorable Vice-Chancellor Dr Kamini Kumar and her team mentioned, "Our initiative in collaboration with CyberPeace Foundation and IETE here is to increase employability for our students and awareness for our teachers. We already teach subjects like Network Security, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, etc. By this collaboration, we intend to impart practical skills to the students. We will be providing the framework for the courses and CyberPeace Foundation will be developing them. This when gets approved will be taught as a 6-month course or a 1-year diploma."

At the occasion, KK Thakur, Chairman - IETE, Ranchi, CGMT (Retd), BSNL said, "Jharkhand IETE and CyberPeace Foundation jointly have done this CoE and have been engaged in different research work, which have been published in various newspapers and magazines. This MoU with Ranchi University is really going to be a landmark for us as Jharkhand is already dealing with a lot of cybercrimes. This step is taken to educate people, the young generation, police personnel, teachers and netizens. We wish that there should be a lot of cyber training and this COE is going to work in this direction. We are going to have good courses for our students. There are a lot of job opportunities in this field and this is really going to be a boon for our state."

While signing the MoU, Major Vineet Kumar, Founder and Global President, CyberPeace Foundation addressed the media and everyone there and mentioned, "CyberPeace Foundation is a Global initiative started from India. CyberPeace wishes to create an ecosystem for CyberPeace and CyberSecurity across the globe. It also aims to provide a platform to the students to showcase their cyber expertise and get them skill ready for the opportunities in the field of CyberSecurity. There is still a CyberSecurity workforce gap of more than 2.72 million positions. Through this CoE we wish to bridge the skill gap."

CyberPeace Foundation is an apolitical civil society organization and think tank of cyber security and policy experts. CPC is involved in Policy Advocacy, Research and Training related to all aspects of CyberPeace and Cyber Security. Key areas of its work are in Technology/Internet Governance, Policy Review and Advocacy, Capacity and Capability creation and building through partnerships with various government organizations, academic institutions and civil society entities.

Founded on Nov.1953, The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) is a leading professional society devoted to the advancement of science and technology of Electronics, Telecommunications, Computers and Information Technology. IETE serves its over 70,000 members both individuals and industries/organizations through its 57 centers spread all over India including one in Kathmandu, Nepal.

