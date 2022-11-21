Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Love is the most amazing feeling in the world, and good music is the perfect expression of it.

Trending new-age artists Mitraz and Arooh have recently released three beautiful love songs that will help voice your version of love.

Anmol Ashish & Pratik Singh aka Mitraz and Arbaaz Ahmad aka Arooh have collaborated on three magical singles: Heeriye, Enna Sona, and Khwahish in association with Sony Music. These songs are the perfect new finds to add to your year-end playlist - for whichever stage of love you might be in.

While carrying the signature magic that this trio has become popular for, all three songs tell different stories of love, in the dreamiest way possible.

Heeriye is an intensely passionate song that speaks about being lost in love. The track will immerse you in emotions - perfect for a romantic date night with your partner, or a long drive with your thoughts. The lyrics "mere dil vich chipa ke yaddan saari tenu, khoja heeriye, khoja heeriye" beautifully speak of the devotion of love.

The accompanying music video features Mitraz & Arooh, and complements the audio with trippy visuals.

Enna Sona is a delicately composed track that you can't help but smile listening to. The kind of song that helps you share your feelings whether they be of love or apology, Enna Sona will linger on in your memory. With the golden skies of a sunset in the background, the lyrical video created by Animesh Sharma shows two kites meeting, separating, and intertwining like two lovers would.

Khwahish is for the hopeful romantic in all of us. The song is apt for those small moments in life - a chai date, a day of sweet nothings, a car drive, rainy days or lazy afternoons. Conceptualized and created by Anuj Maheshwari, the video shows someone traveling in an auto-rickshaw. Whether they're on their way to a special someone, or whether they're dreaming about them is for you to decide.

Here's what Mitraz & Arooh have to say about their collaboration, "We always aim to create music that touches the hearts of our listeners. Heeriye, Enna Sona, and Khwahish perfectly represent that, and we hope the songs receive love from all our fans, regardless of whether they're in love or not."

Listen to songs by Mitraz & Arooh here: SMI.lnk.to/Heeriye

SMI.lnk.to/EnnaSona

SMI.lnk.to/Khwahish

